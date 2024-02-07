Wednesday, February 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Vehicles are damaged by a mudslide, on Monday, in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A storm of historic proportions unleashed record levels of rain over parts of Los Angeles on Monday, endangering the city’s large homeless population, sending mud and boulders down hillsides dotted with multimillion-dollar homes and knocking out power for more than a million people in California. (AP/PTI)

Previous article
King Charles III receives treatment for an enlarged prostate
Next article
Biden livid over Trump’s unseemly comments on fallen soldiers
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped up their fifth consecutive win in the U-23 men’s...
SPORTS

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated semi-final showdown at the SSA Ground, the young talents...
SPORTS

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Sports For All (SFA), India’s largest tech-enabled...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Taylor Swift’s shares track list for The Tortured Poets Department

Pop singer Taylor Swift has dropped the tracklist for her upcoming album, 'The Tortured Poets Department', which she...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

SPORTS 0
CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped...

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated...

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya trounce Nagaland

SPORTS 0
CK Nayudu Trophy By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: Meghalaya wrapped...

Shillong Soccer Scout secure win

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Feb 6: In a highly anticipated...

Nagaland Olympic body, SFA to create platform for athletes

SPORTS 0
From Our Special Correspondent GUWAHATI, Feb 6: Nagaland Olympic Association...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge