Govt working on approval for 210 mw Myntdu-Leshka stage-II

SHILLONG, Feb 6: The state government on Tuesday said it is working hard to obtain all necessary approvals for the Myntdu-Leshka Stage-II Hydroelectric Project, which has a capacity of 210 MW.

Power Minister AT Mondal stated, “We are pursuing this one with the various agencies and we have cleared 12 out of the 14 chapters (permissions).”

“We will have to see where the money will come from and how we execute the project will come later after all of the clearances are completed,” he said.

Twelve of the fourteen chapters have been completed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Central Soil and Materials Research Station, Central Water Commission, and Geological Survey of India.

Since May 16 of last year, the Myntdu-Leshka project has been producing an average of 126 MW of electricity; with the power generation varying between 100 and 120 MW.

Govt to go ahead with smart meters

Additionally, Mondol disclosed that the department is moving forward with smart meters despite ongoing public resistance.

“We’re going to continue now that it’s under way. A smart SIM card and smart connectivity are also necessary for smart metres; some have already been installed. These will be launched along with the flagship programme,” according to Mondol.

The state government unveiled the smart meter project in February 2021 with the goal of efficiently supplying power to consumers. The Asian Development Bank is sponsoring the project.

“We request every consumer to go for smart meters because that will stop all the confusion of overbilling,” he said, adding, “If everybody has smart meters there is no question of bills exceeding but if there are any cases they should immediately inform MeECL and get their metre replaced,” he responded to complaints about outrageous electricity bills.

One-time settlement scheme fails

Launched during the first term of the NPP-led MDA Government in 2020, the Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (MePDCL)’s ambitious One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme has failed to meet its goal.

The OTS programme was introduced to help customers who owed the MeECL enormous sums of money. As per the scheme, customers are eligible to receive a waiver of either 30% of the total dues or the delay payment charges, depending on whichever is more advantageous for them.

“Not all debts have been paid. That is the reason we will be sitting again. Forget about domestic customers; we still owe commercial and industrial clients,” Mondal admitted.

When asked if this meant the OTS scheme had failed to meet its goal, he acknowledged that many customers have not cleared their dues.

He claimed that in an effort to show that the department is dealing tough with defaulters, power outages have been implemented.

“Regular bill payment will ease the burden. Delays are common, and when compound interest is applied, you may find that the bill is unexpectedly large. This is how issues arise,” Mondal explained.

“If MeECL or MePDCL cannot realise the money they are investing for supplying power, the system will ultimately face problems, and that is exactly what is happening,” he continued.

Asked about the MeECL’s financial position, he said, “Things may improve and we are working on it but then demand is also increasing and when demand increases purchase also goes up.”