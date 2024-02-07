Wednesday, February 7, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Israel confirms deaths of 31 hostages in Hamas custody

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 7: Israel has confirmed the death of 31 of the 136 hostages in the custody of Hamas in Gaza.

The army has informed families of those hostages about the death of their loved one’s, IDF said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Israel army, military Intelligence and Intelligence agencies have communicated this matter to the international negotiators including the US, Qatar and Egypt who are working over time for a ceasefire to the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Israel and Hamas had agreed upon for a one week ceasefire from November 24 to December 1 due to the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt. During the brief one week truce,105 of the 253 hostages in Hamas custody were released and 324 Palestine prisoners in Israel jails were also released as a reciprocatory gesture.

Meanwhile, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Al -Thani has in a statement said that the discussions for a second ceasefire is at an advanced stage and that he expect an end to the confusion in a few days from now.

Israel has agreed upon for a month long truce wherein 35 of the Israeli hostages in Hamas custody would be released. Israel would also release a good number of Palestinians from Israeli prisons as part of the deal.

However, according to Qatar and Egyptian negotiators, Hamas wants a permanent end of the war and the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), which has been denied by Israel.

With the negotiations and mediatory talks taking place at a feverish pace, the possibilities of reaching a ceasefire (at least one month) are high on cards, and according to the Prime Minister of Qatar, who is playing a significant role in mediatory talks, the ceasefire is imminent. (IANS)

Previous article
Nikki Haley seeks Secret Service protection citing multiple issues
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified key genes that raise the risk of Parkinson's disease...
Environment

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation Aaranyak has adopted a people-centric approach for mitigation of...
Technology

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated in the US for discrimination and sexual harassment, the...
NATIONAL

Assam CM, Sonowal discuss LS polls preparedness

New Delhi/Guwahati, Feb 7:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and discussed...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Health 0
Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified...

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation...

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Technology 0
Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated...
Load more

Popular news

Study uncovers key genes behind Parkinson’s in young Indians

Health 0
Shillong, February 7: A team of scientists has identified...

RRU volunteers play crucial role in HEC mitigation in people-centric strategy of Aaranyak 

Environment 0
Guwahati, Feb 7: Country's  frontline research-driven biodiversity conservation organisation...

SpaceX under investigation for discrimination, sexual harassment

Technology 0
Shillong, February 7: Elon Musk-run SpaceX is being investigated...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge