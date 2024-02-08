AHAM moves CM for upgradation of Tura roads

Tura, Feb 8: The AHAM CEB in Tura on Thursday dispatched a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, highlighting the need for upgradation of roads and connectivity in and around Tura town.

The organization in its memorandum identified several routes in South Tura constituency which require urgent attention.

“Old town Tura and New Tura areas have only one road connecting both parts of the city (via Dermile/Civil Hospital Road) which would not be reliable in the long run considering the topography and climate of the region which is prone to natural disasters. In the event of this only road getting damaged or cut off, the two parts of the city would be completely cut off bringing life of the citizens to stand still and difficulty. Furthermore, the growing volume of traffic on this road would get unmanageable in time considering this road is also the only connection for inbound traffic from the west (Phulbari, Dhubri, etc) which are north (Guwahati etc) and south (Dalu, Bangladesh, Baghmara, etc) bound and vice versa. Therefore, alternative routes connecting old and new Tura are vital and should be taken up on an urgent basis. One route alignment in the south, New Tura to Dobasipara side, and the other alignment in the north, Dakopgre to Chandmary side as a practical example. These alternative routes would enhance connectivity, travel efficiency, reliability and ease traffic in Tura city,” the organization pointed out.

Other suggestions made by the organization included the need for a Bypass or Ring road connecting the North, South and West Corridor, upgrading the road from Tura town to Jengjal Airport to expressway standard and the upgradation of the North Tura to Paikan road, West Tura to Phulbari road and South Tura to Dalu road to four lane.