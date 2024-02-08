Thursday, February 8, 2024
NATIONAL

CM inaugurates Williamnagar Government College new building

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tura, Feb 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the new building of the Williamnagar Government College as well as the mini stadium in Williamnagar. The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, etc., Minister, Marcuise N Marak, Chief Adviser to the Govt. of Meghalaya Lakhmen Rymbui, Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma and Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang,

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the college was provincialized in 2008 when Donkupar Roy was the chief minister of the state and in 2018 and 2019. He informed the gathering that the government spent over Rs. 500 crores in education sector as it is dedicated to make policies for bringing more opportunities to the youth of the state. He lauded former education minister and the Principal Secretary of Education Department, DP Wahlang for their decisiveness and fastracking the process to ensure that the construction of the college is completed on time.

 Speaking about Prime Program and CM Elevate, the CM informed that the government would provide opportunities to the youth to enable them to start their own projects. Stating that funds have also been sanctioned to improve the development of sports infrastructures in the state, he made an announcement that Track and Field for Williamnagar Mini Stadium would soon be sanctioned.

 Urging the faculty and the students of Williamnagar Government College to be passionate to make the college a center of learning and one of the best colleges of in the state, the chief minister assured to bring a memorandum to the cabinet to give science and commerce streams to Sohra, Williamnagar and Baghmara Government colleges. H e also informed that Critical Care Unit along with 50 bedded Mother Care will soon be started in Williamnagr.

 Guest of Honour and the Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, in his speech congratulated the people of Williamnagar for getting a Government college after 50 years of the statehood of Meghalaya. Stating that getting such an institution is a blessing of God to the people of the region, he urged the faculty and the students of the college to be professionals and sought cooperation of all the stake-holders so that more development can be brought to the region.

 Meanwhile, special guest and Minister of PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, Housing, etc. Marcuise N Marak, lauded the former education minister, LakhmenRymbui and former Princicipal Secretary of Education, DP Wahlang, for their decision to make the dream of the people of East Garo Hills come true by giving this college. He also informed that 90% of the Williamnagar mini stadium is already completed and the remaining 10% will also be completed in due course of time.

 Others who also spoke on the occasion included the Chief Adviser to the government and former education minister, Lakhmen Rymbui and Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma.

 Earlier, the chief secretary, DP Wahlang, in his welcome address, informed the gathering that Rs. 12 crores had been spent for construction of the college including hostels for both boys and girls.

Previous article
Assam Police seek final probe report on lady cop’s death from CBI
Next article
Modi govt’s White Paper exposes UPA’s ‘corruption’
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the logo and mascot of the fourth edition...
News Alert

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday categorically stated that only indigenous landless poor...
Technology

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on Thursday announced the next chapter in the company’s...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Priyanka, Nick are completely doting parents, says Madhu Chopra

Shillong, February 8: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra has spoken about smart parenting and heaped praise on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...
Load more

Popular news

Logo, mascot of 4th Khelo India University Games unveiled in Guwahati

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Only indigenous landless poor eligible for land rights under Mission Basundhara: CM

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Feb 8: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Google bids goodbye to Bard, kick-starts next Gemini AI era: Sundar Pichai

Technology 0
Shillong, February 8: Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge