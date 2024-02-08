CM inaugurates Williamnagar Government College new building

Tura, Feb 8: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the new building of the Williamnagar Government College as well as the mini stadium in Williamnagar. The Chief Minister was accompanied by the Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, etc., Minister, Marcuise N Marak, Chief Adviser to the Govt. of Meghalaya Lakhmen Rymbui, Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma and Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang,

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the college was provincialized in 2008 when Donkupar Roy was the chief minister of the state and in 2018 and 2019. He informed the gathering that the government spent over Rs. 500 crores in education sector as it is dedicated to make policies for bringing more opportunities to the youth of the state. He lauded former education minister and the Principal Secretary of Education Department, DP Wahlang for their decisiveness and fastracking the process to ensure that the construction of the college is completed on time.

Speaking about Prime Program and CM Elevate, the CM informed that the government would provide opportunities to the youth to enable them to start their own projects. Stating that funds have also been sanctioned to improve the development of sports infrastructures in the state, he made an announcement that Track and Field for Williamnagar Mini Stadium would soon be sanctioned.

Urging the faculty and the students of Williamnagar Government College to be passionate to make the college a center of learning and one of the best colleges of in the state, the chief minister assured to bring a memorandum to the cabinet to give science and commerce streams to Sohra, Williamnagar and Baghmara Government colleges. H e also informed that Critical Care Unit along with 50 bedded Mother Care will soon be started in Williamnagr.

Guest of Honour and the Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, in his speech congratulated the people of Williamnagar for getting a Government college after 50 years of the statehood of Meghalaya. Stating that getting such an institution is a blessing of God to the people of the region, he urged the faculty and the students of the college to be professionals and sought cooperation of all the stake-holders so that more development can be brought to the region.

Meanwhile, special guest and Minister of PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, Housing, etc. Marcuise N Marak, lauded the former education minister, LakhmenRymbui and former Princicipal Secretary of Education, DP Wahlang, for their decision to make the dream of the people of East Garo Hills come true by giving this college. He also informed that 90% of the Williamnagar mini stadium is already completed and the remaining 10% will also be completed in due course of time.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included the Chief Adviser to the government and former education minister, Lakhmen Rymbui and Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma.

Earlier, the chief secretary, DP Wahlang, in his welcome address, informed the gathering that Rs. 12 crores had been spent for construction of the college including hostels for both boys and girls.