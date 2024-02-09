Friday, February 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen an ‘insignificant entity’ in govt, says VPP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 8: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Thursday termed Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh an ‘insignificant entity’ and said, “It is unfortunate that the ruling party (NPP) is so poor in human resource that such a personality has been projected to represent us in the Parliament.”
VPP spokesperson, Batskhem Myrboh told The Shillong Times that Lyngdoh had assured them that the chief minister would meet the party leaders in a matter of three to four days, to discuss the sacking of the three Lokayukta officials; however, it has not been done so far.
Decrying the delay by the chief minister in inviting the VPP leaders for talks, Myrboh said the delay implies that Lyngdoh is a powerless and insignificant entity in the government.
He said the people should be wise enough to read this and reject the NPP altogether in the ensuing MP elections.
“The CM might have realised that he has nothing to defend his action. His lies that the three Lokayukta officials were removed as per the law would be accepted only by an illogical or foolish person with no capacity to think,” he added.
According to Myrboh, this is a clear indication that the abrupt termination was done by the CM with ulterior motive to protect his associates.
“Therefore, the CM is not convening the meeting as he would find it difficult to have a face-to-face interaction with the VPP leaders who stand for fairness and justice,” he added.

