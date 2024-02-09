Friday, February 9, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre fast-tracks new metro projects in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 9: The two urban transit metro corridor projects in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru were taken at the meeting of National Planning Board to fast track the multi-modal integration with bus and rail stations under the PM GatShakti master plan, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Friday.

The projects include Rithala-Bawana-Narela–Kundli (Haryana) Metro Corridor of DMRC in the NCR region and Phase-3 of Bangalore Metro Rail Project of 44.65 Km with 2 corridors from JP Nagar to Kempapura along ORR and Hosahalli to Kadabagere along Magadi road.

The implementation of the projects being taken up by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will result in decongestion of roads, travel time savings, fuel cost savings, reliable operation and performance, and reduction in vehicular emission and pollution.

The NPG has recommended that proponents of the project plan for adequate transition infrastructure where inter-modal interface is involved.

It was emphasised during the meeting that these projects will play a pivotal role in nation-building by integrating various modes of transport, offer substantial socio-economic benefits and will contribute to the overall development of the region.

The meeting also took up projects from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways pertaining to four laning of 45 kms stretch of NH-66 in the state of Goa and development cum upgradation of Mawlyngkhung – Panchgram road from 2-Lane to 4-lane in the state of Meghalaya and Assam including greenfield stretch of 118 kms and brownfield stretch of 43 kms.

Both the projects will have wider economic impacts including reduction in logistics cost, reduction in traffic congestion, and increase in average speed of traffic.

Besides, a railways project for the construction of a bulb line at Nabinagar (Ankorha) of approx. 17.49 km in Aurangabad district of Bihar was examined.

The construction of the ROR bulb line would result in grade separation of two railway lines leading to reduced detention of trains, decline in transit time, increase in logistics efficiency of coal movement to Nabinagar power plant in the vicinity, and enhanced section capacity utilisation of main lines.

IANS

Previous article
Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughters
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Deepfakes: EU prepares 1st guidelines for digital platforms ahead of election

Shillong, February 9: The European Union has asked digital platforms like Facebook, Google, TikTok and X (Twitter) to...
CRIME

Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, two daughters

Shillong, February 9: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday granted interim bail to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi...
NATIONAL

Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughters

New Delhi, Feb 9:  A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former Bihar Chief Minister and...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Amitabh Bachchan offers prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

Ay0dhya (UP),Feb 9:  Superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday offered prayers at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He had earlier visited...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Deepfakes: EU prepares 1st guidelines for digital platforms ahead of election

Technology 0
Shillong, February 9: The European Union has asked digital...

Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, two daughters

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 9: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday...

Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughters

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 9:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

Popular news

Deepfakes: EU prepares 1st guidelines for digital platforms ahead of election

Technology 0
Shillong, February 9: The European Union has asked digital...

Land-for-job scam case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, two daughters

CRIME 0
Shillong, February 9: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday...

Delhi court grants interim bail to ex-Bihar CM Rabri Devi, daughters

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 9:  A Delhi court on Friday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge