Climate change needs brainstorming: CM

First International Water Conclave kicks off in city

Shillong, Feb 9: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday stressed the need for interstate and international dialogues on climate change and environment.

“Water does not have boundaries and when it comes to crucial issues like water and environment, there is a need for interstate and international dialogues. If neighbouring states or countries are not aligned in our efforts and goals, we will not achieve the desired results,” he said addressing the first International Water Conclave in Shillong.

Stressing on roles of climate councils at the state, regional and national levels, Sangma said, “The issues concerning climate change are impacting water resources on a large scale. The involvement of different stakeholders to discuss and work collaboratively on climate issues with coordinated response and information-sharing will go a long way in addressing concerns.”

He said the objective of the conclave is to bring different government departments and members of the civil society together to address the issues and not just focus on scheme implementation or completion of targets.

“Meghalaya has been very proactive and is one of the few states to have a State Water Policy, which is a holistic approach towards water from its distribution, storage, water reservoirs, protection of catchment areas and rejuvenation of springs to management of water,” the CM said.

He said the policy enabled the government to address various challenges and concerns related to water.

“This conclave is of great importance for the region to collaborate and synergise our efforts to achieve a larger goal and outcome and bring different departments like PHE, Soil & Water Conservation, Forest, Agriculture, Fisheries, Mining and Tourism together,” Sangma said.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee observed that Meghalaya is the first state in the Northeast which formulated its own water policy. “I would urge that we consider looking also at regulatory structures. An integrated regulator will be really a good idea. In the participation of communities, there is enormous amount to learn from what Meghalaya has done,” she said.

She was confident the event would help improve the issue of collaboration and mutual learning.

“The Government of India is available to provide technical support. We exist to facilitate and support the states and it is through the actions of the states that the country’s water security is ensured,” Mukherjee said.

She applauded the Meghalaya government for doing well in the area pertaining to the mapping of springs.

Additional Chief Secretary in-charge of Water Resources P Shakeel Ahammed said the primary goal of the conclave is to unite international and national experts, policymakers, researchers and stakeholders.

“Our collective mission is to initiate an invigorating discourse on inventive and sustainable water conservation practices crafted specifically for hilly terrains,” Ahammed said.

He said the hilly states are poised to leverage expert insights for a meticulous peer review of policies.

“The focus remains on grasping the repercussions of climate change, ultimately leading to actionable suggestions and recommendations. Come and be a part of this compelling journey toward water security, reaching SDG milestones and fulfilling national biodiversity targets,” he said.

The two-day conclave is being attended by delegates from Thailand, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar, Cambodia and Vietnam and stakeholders from different agencies and international institutions.

As part of the conclave, a Shillong declaration will be signed by delegates from different parts of the country to share the best practices and models for the conservation of water bodies and sustainable management of water resources.

Water Resources Minister Comingone Ymbon, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Fisheries Minister AL Hek and Commissioner & Secretary Joram Beda also attended the programme.

Winner of various events held as a part of the conclave were awarded with cash prizes and certificates. In the evening, attendees were treated to a vibrant cultural programme.

The International Water Conclave acts as a forum for meaningful discussions and joint endeavours aimed at promoting sustainable water management practices, not only in Meghalaya but also in the broader contexts.