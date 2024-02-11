Sonam Kapoor appears in designer Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

Shillong, February 11: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion statement, was recently spotted in New York as she graced designer Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

The actress donned a double breasted blue pants suit which she wore with a blue and white striped shirt, as she looked ethereal. She opted for open hair and red lip colour to add a touch of glamour to her look.

The actress also took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from her meeting with the designer.

She wrote in the caption: “What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave NY in an iconic location and a fabulous show.. the most fun I have had in a while. Thank you so much for having me.. can’t wait to come back.”

Sonam had earlier said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with ‘Saawariya’, the red carpet looks were “non-existent”.

She has said: “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023. On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being ‘Battle for Bittora’. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps. (IANS)