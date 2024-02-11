Sunday, February 11, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonam Kapoor appears in designer Tommy Hilfiger’s show at New York Fashion Week

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 11: Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is known for her fashion statement, was recently spotted in New York as she graced designer Tommy Hilfiger’s show at the ongoing New York Fashion Week.

The actress donned a double breasted blue pants suit which she wore with a blue and white striped shirt, as she looked ethereal. She opted for open hair and red lip colour to add a touch of glamour to her look.

The actress also took to her Instagram and shared the pictures from her meeting with the designer.

She wrote in the caption: “What an amazing experience @tommyhilfiger 36 hours in my fave NY in an iconic location and a fabulous show.. the most fun I have had in a while. Thank you so much for having me.. can’t wait to come back.”

Sonam had earlier said that she grew up surrounded by fashion and when she entered the film industry in 2007 with ‘Saawariya’, the red carpet looks were “non-existent”.

She has said: “I love fashion. My mum used to be a fashion designer. So, I grew up surrounded by fashion. When I entered the industry, I noticed that red carpet looks were not so common, in fact non-existent, and I wanted to wear beautiful things and go on the red carpet. I started doing that without realising I was different to everyone else.”

According to a global fashion report, Sonam was amongst the list of celebrities like Zendaya, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Blackpink, BTS, etc who had the highest impact for luxury fashion brands in 2023. On the work front, Sonam has two tent pole projects, one being ‘Battle for Bittora’. The details of other projects have been kept under wraps. (IANS)

Previous article
Kangana unveils ‘Razakar’ trailer; calls herself big fan of Sardar Patel
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Shillong, February 11: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday announced plans to shift one million people to Mars. "We are...
INTERNATIONAL

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have grabbed 95 seats in the National Assembly as unofficial...
News Alert

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to pay a two-day visit to West Bengal...
NATIONAL

UP legislators offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya, SP MLAs stay away

Ayodhya, Feb 11 : Legislators from Uttar Pradesh reached Ayodhya around noon on Sunday and offered prayers at...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Technology 0
Shillong, February 11: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday announced...

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have...

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is...
Load more

Popular news

Musk plans to shift 1 million people to Mars

Technology 0
Shillong, February 11: Billionaire Elon Musk on Sunday announced...

PTI-backed independents lead in Pak poll race

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, February 11: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidates have...

Amit Shah likely to visit Bengal by month-end

News Alert 0
Shillong, February 11: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge