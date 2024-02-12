Monday, February 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya in Raj Bhavan, on Sunday. The oath was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan. (MIPR)

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Previous article
Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi has asked the Centre to...
MEGHALAYA

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday said the opposition parties will...
MEGHALAYA

State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates

SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State TMC has finally decided to contest the Lok Sabha...
MEGHALAYA

Assam’s limestone mining plan threatens EJH caves

SHILLONG, Feb 11: Assam’s Dima Hasao district bordering Meghalaya is set for limestone mining. The Assam government recently issued...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya...

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie...

State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State...
Load more

Popular news

Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya...

Opp parties may stick together in Assembly

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie...

State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge