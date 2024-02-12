MEGHALAYA Justice S Vaidyanathan takes oath as the Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya in Raj Bhavan, on Sunday. The oath was administered by Governor Phagu Chauhan. (MIPR) By: By Our Reporter Date: February 12, 2024 Share post: FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinEmail Previous articleKharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state Related articles MEGHALAYA Kharlukhi wants Centre to start scientific coal mining in state SHILLONG, Feb 11: Former NPP State president and Rajya Sabha member, WR Kharlukhi has asked the Centre to... MEGHALAYA Opp parties may stick together in Assembly SHILLONG, Feb 11: The leader of the Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh on Sunday said the opposition parties will... MEGHALAYA State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State TMC has finally decided to contest the Lok Sabha... MEGHALAYA Assam’s limestone mining plan threatens EJH caves SHILLONG, Feb 11: Assam’s Dima Hasao district bordering Meghalaya is set for limestone mining. The Assam government recently issued...