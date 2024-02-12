Monday, February 12, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Nitish Kumar govt wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

By: Agencies

Patna, Feb 12: Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar comfortably managed to win the vote of trust on Monday.

The Nitish Kumar government got 129 votes in Bihar assembly while the opposition leaders walked out from the House. Three RJD MLAs — Chetan Anand of Sheohar, Neelam Devi of Mokama and Prahlad Yadav — voted in favour of Nitish Kumar government.

Deputy speaker Maheshwar Hazari did not vote in the assembly as the Nitish Kumar already crossed the magic figure of 122. If the situation was tight, then he might have cast his vote in the favour of Nitish Kumar government. Hazari is a MLA of JD-U.

After winning the vote of trust, former industry minister Shahnawaz Hussain congratulated Nitish Kumar for the victory. “Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi and the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the double-engine government will work at a rapid pace in Bihar for the development. It is a new start for the new mission with new energy.”

RJD and Mahagathbandhan played well during the vote of trust but they failed at the last moment due to the RJD three leaders who cross-voted.

NDA leaders had earlier claimed that they have the majority of 128 MLAs in Bihar assembly. RJD MLAs Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi and Prahlad Yadav were involved in cross-voting. They changed the camp following the no confidence motion passed against Speaker Awadh Bihari Choudhary.

IANS

Previous article
‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ trailer is a peek into sensational murder of Sheena Bora
Next article
Assam government ready for the talks with Paresh Baruah-led ULFA-I, says minister
