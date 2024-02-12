State TMC awaits high command nod to field candidates

SHILLONG, Feb 11: After vacillating for months, the State TMC has finally decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections from both Shillong and Tura seats and is now awaiting the go ahead from the party high command.

Disclosing the development, State TMC president Charles Pyngrope said once the state unit receives communication from the party high command, the TMC will finalise its candidates for both the seats.

Asked if a delayed decision would harm the party’s prospects, he said, “By February-end we will be in a position to actually make a move. Talks are currently being held regarding the Tura seat.”

He made it clear that the decision to contest the Lok Sabha polls would depend entirely on the party high command.

“The high command will give us a nod on whether they will ask us to field candidates or not. I don’t have that authority,” Pyngrope said.

Earlier, the TMC had asked the Congress to reserve the Tura seat for the party as part of the seat-sharing pact between the opposition INDIA bloc. The move was rejected by the State Congress which has proposed the name of its Gambegre MLA, Saleng Sangma to the high command for approval.

Interestingly, a source revealed that a TMC Parliamentary Party leader had visited Garo Hills and held discussions with several party leaders to zero in on a name to be selected as the party candidate from Tura seat.

The source said the TMC leadership has asked the state leaders to reach a consensus on who should be contesting the polls from both the seats.

The source further disclosed that some TMC MDCs, who were approached, have refused to contest the polls from the Tura seat.

A party insider, meanwhile, said that former TMC MLA, Zenith M Sangma may contest the polls from the Tura seat while the party is keen to field former MLA, George B Lyngdoh from Shillong.