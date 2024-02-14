Wednesday, February 14, 2024
11 US-bound Indian nationals taken hostage in Nepal rescued

By: Agencies

Kathmandu, Feb 14: Nepal Police on Wednesday said that they have rescued 11 U.S. bound Indians, who were taken hostage by a gang in Kathmandu.

The police said that they raided a house in Ratopul area and rescued the Indian nationals who were taken hostage by an unidentified gang last one month.

“The unidentified gang has received huge money from each Indian national and later brought them to Nepal on pretext of sending them to the U.S,”a senior Nepal Police official told IANS.

He said that police have also arrested seven individuals involved in human trafficking.

“It was found that each individual had paid 4.5 million Indian rupees to the racketeers who promised them to traffic to the U.S,” the police official said.

The officials said that the Kathmandu Range of Nepal Police will also organise a press conference on Thursday and will share the details about the incident.

The officials said that the racketeers were trying to send them to the U.S. via Nepal.

“Upon investigation, we came to know that some people were taken hostage in the house. Most of those Indians are from Delhi and Haryana,” officials said.

IANS

Manipur: 1 killed in police firing as ‘village volunteers’ try to loot armoury at police training college
