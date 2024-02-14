Wednesday, February 14, 2024
HANM wants Meghalaya MLAs to speak in Khasi, Garo languages in House

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Feb 14: The Hynniewtrep Achik National Movement (HANM) has urged Meghalaya  Assembly Speaker, Thomas A. Sangma to encourage the members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly to speak in Khasi and Garo languages on the floor of the House as permitted under the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
The members of the HANM who met Assembly Speaker at his chamber, also submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Talking to reporters after the meeting, HANM president, Lamphrang Kharbani said that by allowing members to take part in Khasi and Garo languages will strengthen the demand for the inclusion of the two languages in the Eight Schedule of the Constitution.
He also reminded that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly on September 27, 2018 had passed a resolution to urge the Government of India to include the Khasi and Garo Languages in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.
Further, Kharbani mentioned that the organization in November last year had held a sit-in-demonstration at Jantar Mantar in the national capital to support of the resolution adopted by the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.
The HANM also appreciated the steps taken by the Assembly Speaker to use the technology for translation of the Governor speech into English during the upcoming budget session which will start from Friday.

