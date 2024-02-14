Wednesday, February 14, 2024
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Indian banks face a slowdown in growth and profit margins as deposits lag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, Feb 14:  Indian banks face a slowdown in growth and profit margins as deposits lag despite higher interest rates.

In the 2023 October-to-December quarter, most major banks reported income gains, but net interest margins (NIM) declined due to tighter liquidity and rising funding costs.

Among large banks, only Punjab National Bank saw an increase in NIM for the fiscal’s third quarter, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

State Bank of India, India’s largest bank by assets, posted lower net income after factoring in a 71-billion-rupee expense related to a wage bill increase.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently barred banks and non-bank financial companies from investing in AIFs holding the lenders’ customer assets. This move aims to prevent loan evergreening. Lenders must divest AIF holdings within a month or set aside provisions. Industry groups anticipate the directive will affect billions in bank investments and potentially hinder growth, the report said.

Indian bank deposit growth continues to lag behind credit growth. RBI data released in December 2023 shows an 11% deposit growth in fiscal 2022–2023, compared to 15% credit growth.

This widening gap has pushed the credit-to-deposit ratio to a 10-year high, a development attributed partly to the RBI’s use of macroprudential measures to tighten policy, according to Nomura analysts in a February 8 report.

Indian retail lending is likely to continue growing. Banks have seen an increase in retail lending despite central bank concerns about the rapid rise of unsecured loans. These reached 35% of bank portfolios in 2023, up from 25% in 2007, according to a January 18 research paper by RBI employees. In November 2023, the central bank increased risk weights on unsecured personal loans in response. PTI

Previous article
As world faces hunger crisis, India decries primacy of open markets in foodgrains
Next article
US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults in the US who have ever had Covid-19 continue...
NATIONAL

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the Indian Tricolour, Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa was lit up...
INTERNATIONAL

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which cooled in January, rose again exceeding Wall Street’s expectations,...
Business

FII selling in Indian markets could intensify after hotter than expected US inflation numbers

Shillong, February 14: A major catalyst driving the rally in global equity markets has been on the expectations...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults...

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

NATIONAL 0
Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the...

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which...
Load more

Popular news

1 in 9 adults in US experience Long Covid: CDC

INTERNATIONAL 0
Los Angeles, Feb 14: About one in nine adults...

Celebrating PM Modi’s visit, Burj Khalifa lit up with Indian Tricolour

NATIONAL 0
Dubai, Feb 14:  Sheathed in the hues of the...

US inflation touches 3.1% leaving doubts over whether Fed will resort to rate cuts

INTERNATIONAL 0
New York, Feb 14: Inflation in the US, which...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge