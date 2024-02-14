Wednesday, February 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

NCP nominates Praful Patel as Maharashtra Rajya Sabha candidate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Mumbai, Feb 14: In a surprise move, the ruling ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday named its sitting Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Praful M. Patel as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha biennial elections.

State NCP President Sunil Tatkare made the announcement here this evening, for the party led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and making it a ‘gift’ for Patel ahead of his 67th birthday on Saturday (February 17).

Patel, 66, has been a four-time Lok Sabha Member from Gondia in the eastern part of Maharashtra, plus three times a Rajya Sabha Member, including his current term, for which he was elected in July 2022, and his tenure due to end in 2028.

“Owing to certain technical issues, and after considering all other related aspects, the party has decided to field Patel as its candidate for the RS polls,” Tatkare said, adding that there were 10 aspirants for the lone seat in its quota.

Though he declined to elaborate on the ‘technical issues’, it is believed to be the possible complications that could arise after the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker gives his ruling on the NCP disqualification of MLAs matter on February 15.

Tatkare added that after the biennial RS elections are completed this month-end, Patel will resign from the current RS seat held by him, but when the by-polls for it are announced later, the NCP would field a candidate for the same.

All the particulars in this regard were discussed in detail by the NCP top leadership and also with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde before finalising Patel’s candidature, Tatkare said.

The Kolkata-born and Mumbai-educated Patel has also served as a Union Cabinet Minister on several occasions, handling crucial portfolios including Civil Aviation and Heavy Industries during the UPA government.

Earlier, around 10 names of hopefuls were doing the rounds for the NCP nomination, including Parth Ajit Pawar, Sameer Bhujbal or Chhagan Bhujbal but finally, the party decided on the old veteran Patel for political-technical reasons.

IANS

Previous article
Mahindra posts 60% jump in Q3 net profit at Rs 2,454 crore
Next article
Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE’s first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

11 US-bound Indian nationals taken hostage in Nepal rescued

Kathmandu, Feb 14: Nepal Police on Wednesday said that they have rescued 11 U.S. bound Indians, who were...
NATIONAL

Manipur: 1 killed in police firing as ‘village volunteers’ try to loot armoury at police training college

Imphal, Feb 14: A 24-year-old youth was killed while two others were injured after security forces opened fire...
INTERNATIONAL

Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE’s first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

New Delhi, Feb 14: It was indeed a proud and historic moment for Hindus from across the world...
Technology

Tesla Cybertruck owners complaining of rust-related issues on vehicle

Shillong, February 14: Several owners of Tesla Cybertruck are complaining about potential rust-related issues when it comes to...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

11 US-bound Indian nationals taken hostage in Nepal rescued

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Feb 14: Nepal Police on Wednesday said that...

Manipur: 1 killed in police firing as ‘village volunteers’ try to loot armoury at police training college

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 14: A 24-year-old youth was killed while...

Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE’s first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 14: It was indeed a proud...
Load more

Popular news

11 US-bound Indian nationals taken hostage in Nepal rescued

INTERNATIONAL 0
Kathmandu, Feb 14: Nepal Police on Wednesday said that...

Manipur: 1 killed in police firing as ‘village volunteers’ try to loot armoury at police training college

NATIONAL 0
Imphal, Feb 14: A 24-year-old youth was killed while...

Amid prayers & vedic chants, PM Modi inaugurates UAE’s first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 14: It was indeed a proud...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge