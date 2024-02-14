Wednesday, February 14, 2024
SPORTS

SA reach 220 for 6 at stumps

By: Agencies

NZ VS SA | 2ND TEST

Hamilton: Feb 13: Rachin Ravindra took three wickets and slammed the brakes on South Africa’s scoring to give New Zealand a slight edge Tuesday on the first day of the second cricket test.
Ravindra claimed the key middle-order wickets of Zubayr Hamza, Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham and bowled 21 overs at a cost of only 33 runs to swing the day just in New Zealand’s favor.New Zealand faced obstacle late in the day when Ruan de Swardt posted his maiden half century and the burly allrounder Shaun von Berg, making his test debut at 37, shared an unbroken partnership of 70 for the seventh wicket at stumps on Day 1.(AP)

India’s oldest Test cricketer Dattajirao dies
Jurel, Sarfaraz in line for debuts
