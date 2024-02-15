Thursday, February 15, 2024
News Alert

BPCL to set up green hydrogen plant in Cochin airport

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 15: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), the world’s first airport fully powered by solar energy, has entered a Memorandum of Understanding with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up a Green Hydrogen plant in the premises of Cochin airport.

This collaborative effort, combining technological prowess and infrastructure, will result in the world’s first Green Hydrogen plant and fueling station located within an airport setting, the CIAL said.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognised as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies. CIAL now has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW — solar and hydel put together — producing two hundred thousand units of power a day.

Ever since the installation of its first plant with a capacity of 12 MW, it has been augmenting its capabilities and now inked an MOU for a strategic collaboration with BPCL for setting up a 1,000 KW pilot project at the airport premises.

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated Green Hydrogen plant and fueling station at Kochi Airport, providing technology and managing the operations.

CIAL will contribute suitable land, water, and green energy resources.

The initial output of the plant will be utilised for powering vehicles within the airport.

“As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a groundbreaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country’s first Green Hydrogen plant in an airport at CIAL,” said CIAL Managing Director, S. Suhas.

He also said that this strategic collaboration underscores CIAL’s commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.

BPCL’s Chairman & Managing Director, G. Krishnakumar, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable solutions. (IANS)

Previous article
Farmers protest updates: Third round of talks scheduled as ‘Delhi Chalo’ march intensifies
Next article
SC Constitution Bench strikes down electoral bonds scheme 2018 as ‘unconstitutional’
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Cabinet paves way for creation of Investment Meghalaya Authority

Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved the Meghalaya State Investment, Promotion and Facilitation Bill 2024. This bill will lead...
Health

New sensor can detect breast cancer using saliva in just five seconds

Shillong, February 15: Even as breast cancer cases are rising across the globe, an international team of scientists...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Cabinet enhances secretarial assistance amount to retired judges

  Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to enhanced the amount that is given as secretarial assistance to...
MEGHALAYA

Police probing into EJH ‘mine tragedy’

Shillong, Feb 15: Amidst reports of another mine tragedy in Muriap village in East Jaintia Hills (EJH), the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet paves way for creation of Investment Meghalaya Authority

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved the Meghalaya State...

New sensor can detect breast cancer using saliva in just five seconds

Health 0
Shillong, February 15: Even as breast cancer cases are...

Meghalaya Cabinet enhances secretarial assistance amount to retired judges

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to enhanced...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet paves way for creation of Investment Meghalaya Authority

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong: Meghalaya Cabinet on Thursday approved the Meghalaya State...

New sensor can detect breast cancer using saliva in just five seconds

Health 0
Shillong, February 15: Even as breast cancer cases are...

Meghalaya Cabinet enhances secretarial assistance amount to retired judges

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 15: Meghalaya Cabinet has decided to enhanced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge