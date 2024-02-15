Thursday, February 15, 2024
Cops’ posting policy, rejig raise eyebrows

By: By Our Reporter

Some senior cops posted in same district for over 15 yrs, says HITO

Shillong, Feb 14: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) on Wednesday questioned how a select few senior police officials are permitted to remain posted in one district for more than 15 years.
Further, it questioned the Home (Police) department’s failure to implement Section 12 of the Meghalaya Police Act 2010 in relation with the transfer and posting of police personnel, including officers.
In a petition submitted to Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, HITO president Donbok Dkhar asked how some senior police officials are serving in the same posts in Shillong and East Khasi Hills district for over 15 years following their transfer.
He said this leads to conflict of interest.
Referring to an RTI application that it filed on September 20, 2022, Dkhar urged the state government to respond as to why some officers in the Home (Police) department have been serving in the same district for more than 15 years “through the misleading process of intra unit transfer” within the same district.
He demanded action in accordance with the law at the earliest for ensuring a fair and transparent administration.
Meanwhile, the HITO president said they would like to know about the transfer and posting policy. He claimed the policy, being implemented by the Home (Police) department, is in contradiction to the Transfer Act (Meghalaya Police Act 2010).
According to him, the reply which they received was unsatisfactory as far as the transfer of police personnel is concerned.
Dkhar said the RTI reply exposed the intention to cover up the glaring lapses as the Home (Police) authorities failed to enforce and implement Section 12 the Meghalaya Police Act 2010.
He said it states that the term of office of key police functionaries including Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Inspectors General of Police, Range Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Superintendents of Police, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Circle Inspectors or officers-in-charge of police stations shall have a minimum tenure of two years.

