Thursday, February 15, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar in ICU in Kolkata hospital

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 15: West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar, who had fallen sick on Wednesday after getting caught in a scuffle between police and BJP supporters at Taki in North 24 Parganas district, is still in ICU.

“Sukanta Majumdar is in ICU under saline support at a private hospital in Kolkata as he has vomiting tendencies. He needs to rest for some time in order to recover fully,” said Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday.

Meanwhile, sources close to Majumdar said that he received injuries on his chest, ribs and waist during the scuffle. A CT scan was done to determine the seriousness of the injuries.

After fainting on Wednesday afternoon, Majumdar was admitted to the nearby Basirhat State General Hospital for initial treatment. Later in the night he was brought back to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital.

Caught in the midst of the scuffle on Wednesday, Majumdar fainted and he was in that state for quite some time.

He was stopped by a huge police contingent while he was on his way from Taki to Sandeshkhali. Majumdar entered into a heated exchange of words with officials leading the contingent. Thereafter, a scuffle between the BJP workers and the policemen broke out and Majumdar got stuck in the midst of the scuffle and fainted.

IANS

Previous article
Israel pulls out of peace talks in Cairo over ‘delusional’ Hamas demands
Next article
Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress targets Centre over electoral bonds, claims ‘party fought this battle for 7 yrs’

New Delhi, Feb 15: The Congress on Thursday welcomed the revocation of the contentious electoral bonds by the...
NATIONAL

After Haryana, telecom services hit in Punjab areas too

Chandigarh, Feb 15: The Union Home Ministry has ordered suspension of telecom services in Shutrana, Khanauri and Fatehgarh...
NATIONAL

Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move

New Delhi, Feb 15:  Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Thursday penned an emotional letter to the residents of...
NATIONAL

Israel pulls out of peace talks in Cairo over ‘delusional’ Hamas demands

Washington, Feb 15: Israel has pulled out of the middle east peace talks in Cairo dealing a serious...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress targets Centre over electoral bonds, claims ‘party fought this battle for 7 yrs’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15: The Congress on Thursday welcomed...

After Haryana, telecom services hit in Punjab areas too

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 15: The Union Home Ministry has ordered...

Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15:  Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on...
Load more

Popular news

Congress targets Centre over electoral bonds, claims ‘party fought this battle for 7 yrs’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15: The Congress on Thursday welcomed...

After Haryana, telecom services hit in Punjab areas too

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 15: The Union Home Ministry has ordered...

Sonia Gandhi pens emotional letter to people of Rae Bareli on her RS move

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 15:  Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge