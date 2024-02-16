NLU Meghalaya bolsters ties with local schools

SHILLONG, Feb 15: Taking a step towards enhancing educational collaboration across Meghalaya, the National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya hosted the Vice Chancellor’s Lunch on February 10, which brought together principals of local schools to discuss and explore avenues for increased educational collaboration, aiming to enrich the academic landscape of the state.

The VC’s lunch served as a forum for detailed discussions on the unique advantages of NLU Meghalaya’s innovative curriculum, which includes personalised learning, interdisciplinary subjects, and a focus on holistic development. These discussions highlighted the vast career opportunities available to graduates.

NLU Meghalaya Vice Chancellor Prof Indrajit Dube underscored the university’s dedication to excellence in education and its efforts to prepare students for success in all facets of life.

Registrar KM Lyngdoh Nongbri echoed his sentiments, reflecting on the university’s growth and its commitment to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed for a prosperous future.

The event also facilitated an open dialogue, allowing school principals to share their insights and discuss how to best meet students’ educational aspirations.