Friday, February 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NLU Meghalaya bolsters ties with local schools

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Feb 15: Taking a step towards enhancing educational collaboration across Meghalaya, the National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya hosted the Vice Chancellor’s Lunch on February 10, which brought together principals of local schools to discuss and explore avenues for increased educational collaboration, aiming to enrich the academic landscape of the state.
The VC’s lunch served as a forum for detailed discussions on the unique advantages of NLU Meghalaya’s innovative curriculum, which includes personalised learning, interdisciplinary subjects, and a focus on holistic development. These discussions highlighted the vast career opportunities available to graduates.
NLU Meghalaya Vice Chancellor Prof Indrajit Dube underscored the university’s dedication to excellence in education and its efforts to prepare students for success in all facets of life.
Registrar KM Lyngdoh Nongbri echoed his sentiments, reflecting on the university’s growth and its commitment to equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed for a prosperous future.
The event also facilitated an open dialogue, allowing school principals to share their insights and discuss how to best meet students’ educational aspirations.

Previous article
New investment facilitation bill gets cabinet nod
Next article
Bernard moves Himanta seeking protection for Christians in Assam
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mukul hints at drugs, arms smuggling from B’desh

Tura, Feb 15: Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mukul Sangma on Thursday said smuggling from Bangladesh...
MEGHALAYA

Bernard moves Himanta seeking protection for Christians in Assam

TURA/SHILLONG, Feb 15: Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura MDC, Bernard N Marak has written to Assam Chief...
MEGHALAYA

New investment facilitation bill gets cabinet nod

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The state government has decided to do away with single-window agency for granting approvals to...
MEGHALAYA

Cloud over coal mining, 10 years after NGT ban

SHILLONG, Feb 15: The livelihood of scores of people continues to be affected almost 10 years after the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mukul hints at drugs, arms smuggling from B’desh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 15: Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress...

Bernard moves Himanta seeking protection for Christians in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA/SHILLONG, Feb 15: Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura...

New investment facilitation bill gets cabinet nod

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: The state government has decided to...
Load more

Popular news

Mukul hints at drugs, arms smuggling from B’desh

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Feb 15: Former chief minister and Trinamool Congress...

Bernard moves Himanta seeking protection for Christians in Assam

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA/SHILLONG, Feb 15: Meghalaya BJP vice president and Tura...

New investment facilitation bill gets cabinet nod

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Feb 15: The state government has decided to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge