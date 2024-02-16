Friday, February 16, 2024
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Police identify Indian-origin techie as suspect in US family murder-suicide case

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New York, Feb 16:  Indian-American former Meta engineer Anand Henry has been identified as a suspect in a murder-suicide involving himself, his wife and their four-year-old twins in the US state of California, the police said.

Henry and his wife Alice Priyanka Benziger, both in their late thirties, were found dead inside a bathroom of their $2.1 million Alameda de las Pulgas home with gunshot wounds on Monday.

A 9mm handgun legally registered to Henry was located on the bathroom floor where both adults’ bodies were located.

“Based on the shared investigation to date between the San Mateo Police Department, the San Mateo County Crime Lab, and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office, Anand Henry has been identified as the suspect,” the San Mateo Police Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The police, who entered the house through an unlocked window, also found the bodies of two children inside a bedroom with no signs of trauma.

According to investigations, Benziger succumbed to multiple gunshot wounds, while Henry suffered from a single shot.

“The cause of death for the minor boys is still pending pathology, but we can confirm they did not die from gunfire or show signs of bodily trauma,” the police said.

Confirming the identities of the deceased, police added that their next of kin have been notified.

“The adults’ identities have been confirmed via fingerprints and the boys have been identified via familial visual identification,” the police statement said.

Police ruled out any history of violence at the home, and outside of the context of this incident, saying that investigations into the motive for this tragedy will continue.

The cops had earlier responded to the home on reports of a mountain lion in the yard in 2020.

Anand’s LinkedIn profile identified him as a former Software Engineering Manager at Meta and Google.

After leaving his position at Meta in June last year, he founded his own artificial intelligence company, Logits.

According to court records, he filed for divorce in December 2016 but did not go through with it.

Neighbours said the ‘friendly’ couple had lived in the home for more than four years and seemed like a happy family.

IANS

Previous article
Tejashwi joins Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Bihar
Next article
ECNs add teeth to HEC mitigation efforts in Assam valley
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on Friday confirmed its first ever medal at Badminton Asia...
NATIONAL

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP comprising Union Ministers and MPs was stopped by police...
NATIONAL

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will begin the countdown on Friday afternoon for the Saturday...
INTERNATIONAL

I bought Twitter to improve probable civilisational lifespan: Musk

Shillong, February 16: Elon Musk on Friday said that he acquired Twitter (now called X) for $44 billion...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

NATIONAL 0
Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on...

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...
Load more

Popular news

BATC: Indian women blank Hong Kong in QF, confirm maiden medal

NATIONAL 0
Shah Alam, Feb 16: Indian women's badminton team on...

BJP team stopped by Bengal Police from visiting Sandeshkhali

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 16:  The six-member central committee of BJP...

Countdown for India’s Feb 17 rocket launch to begin at 2.05 pm today

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Feb 16:  The Indian space agency ISRO will...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge