Sunday, February 18, 2024
SPORTS

Jaiswal a superstar in making: Duckett

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Rajkot, Feb 17: England’s Ben Duckett on Saturday called India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal a “superstar in the making” but said his side deserves credit for inspiring players in the opposition camp to bat aggressively in Test cricket.
Jaiswal dished out his own version of England’s much talked-about ‘Bazball’ approach of run-making in Test cricket, cracking nine fours and five sixes in his 133-ball 104 before retiring hurt due to back spasms.
The Indian opener shifted gears all of a sudden in the final session. Having reached 35 off 73 balls, he peppered the field with powerful strokes to bring up his second century of the series and third overall in his career.
“When you see players from the opposition playing like that, it almost feels like we should take some credit that they’re playing differently than how other people play Test cricket,” Duckett told the media during a press conference here.“We saw it a bit in the summer and it’s quite exciting to see other players and other teams are also playing that aggressive style of cricket.” “He looks like a superstar in the making, unfortunately he’s in some very good form at the moment. He’s due a couple of low ones,” Duckett said while making a tongue-in-cheek remark.
Duckett, however, defended former England captain and senior batter Joe Root, whose reverse-ramp shot off Jasprit Bumrah resulted in his dismissal, which also sparked a collapse of sorts in the visiting ranks.
“I’d be interested to know if those people were against it when he was doing it to Pat Cummins and hitting him for six in the summer,” Duckett shot back.
“I’ve no words really for it. It’s the same as me playing a reverse sweep and getting caught at point. Options are practised and that shot has been very successful for him over the past year, so next time it may go over the slips,” Duckett said.
The diminutive opener, who nearly broke the English record for fastest Test century on Day Two, finished on 153 off 151 balls with 23 fours and two sixes. (PTI)

Previous article
Ashwin withdraws from the third Test due to a family emergency
Next article
Jaiswal’s ton caps India’s day of dominance
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Matured boy’ ISRO launches INSAT-3DS satellite atop GSLV rocket

SRIHARIKOTA (AP), Feb 17: Moving ahead on its mission to study the Earth and ocean surfaces, ISRO on...
SALANTINI JANERA

LS poll-o Tura-oni TMC susagen: Mukul

SHILLONG: Tura Parliamentary seat-oni Lok Sabha poll-na susana Trinamool Congress bloc-ni mongsonggipa constituent ong·e chanchiaha, opposition INDIA bloc...
SALANTINI JANERA

Songni nokmarangna Women & Child Rights & Child Labour-o legal awareness-ko Tura-o ong·ata

Tura: February 17 tariko mijal Dakopgre-ni MSELC-o songni nokmarangna “Legal Awareness on Women & Child Rights & Child...
SALANTINI JANERA

NGH-o WR-ni EE officer-ko Resu-ni GSU matnangata

Resubelpara: North Garo Hills-ni Water Resources (WR) department-ni Executive Engineer (EE)-ni chalaiani bidingo Resubelpara unit-ni Garo Students’ Union...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Matured boy’ ISRO launches INSAT-3DS satellite atop GSLV rocket

NATIONAL 0
SRIHARIKOTA (AP), Feb 17: Moving ahead on its mission...

LS poll-o Tura-oni TMC susagen: Mukul

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Tura Parliamentary seat-oni Lok Sabha poll-na susana Trinamool...

Songni nokmarangna Women & Child Rights & Child Labour-o legal awareness-ko Tura-o ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Tura: February 17 tariko mijal Dakopgre-ni MSELC-o songni nokmarangna...
Load more

Popular news

‘Matured boy’ ISRO launches INSAT-3DS satellite atop GSLV rocket

NATIONAL 0
SRIHARIKOTA (AP), Feb 17: Moving ahead on its mission...

LS poll-o Tura-oni TMC susagen: Mukul

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Tura Parliamentary seat-oni Lok Sabha poll-na susana Trinamool...

Songni nokmarangna Women & Child Rights & Child Labour-o legal awareness-ko Tura-o ong·ata

SALANTINI JANERA 0
Tura: February 17 tariko mijal Dakopgre-ni MSELC-o songni nokmarangna...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge