Assam CM keen to host next National Games

Guwahati, Feb 19: Expressing his keenness to host the next edition of the National Games in the state, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday cited the state’s proud legacy in hosting premier sporting events, while highlighting his government’s commitment to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision by investing heavily on development of sports.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games 2023, Ashtalakshmi, at the Sarusajai Sports Complex Guwahati on Monday, Dr Sarma said, “Our state has a proud legacy in hosting premier sports events, including National Games in 2007, the 12th South Asian Games in 2016, FIFA U-17 World Cup, AIBA World Women Youth Boxing Championships, Premier Badminton League, National School Games, Khelo India Youth Games. This edition of KIUG will add another chapter to the rich sporting legacy of the state.”

“Assam has a great sporting legacy, and I believe more and more players from the state will bring laurels to the country in the coming years as well as contribute to the country’s sporting history.”

“Assam hosted the National Games for the first time in 2007, but I will request the central government to give Assam the opportunity to host the 2025 or 2026 National Games,” he further stated.

Underlining the state government’s commitment to develop sports infrastructure across the state, the Chief Minister said that the work has begun towards building sports complexes in all the districts and the 126 Vidhan Sabha constituencies across the state.

“For the past three years, Assam has been investing heavily on sports development to fulfil PM Narendra Modi’s vision. Accordingly, we have allocated Rs 800 crore to upgrade the Nehru Stadium in Guwahati to a world class football stadium. Simultaneously, there are two sports complexes coming up at Amingaon and Chandrapur. In addition to that, our government has allocated Rs 50 crore to develop sports complexes in each district, and also allocated Rs 12 crore to develop sports complexes in each of the 126 Vidhan Sabha constituencies,” Sarma said.

Announcing the Games open, Sarma urged his fellow citizens to treat each of the participating athletes at the Khelo India University Games, 2023 with warm hospitality. “Assam is known for its hospitality. Let us welcome each and every athlete coming to Assam with that warmth. With these words, I declare the Games open.”

Earlier, 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Jamuna Boro handed over the ceremonial torch to Dr Sarma.

This edition of KIUG will witness participation of close to 4,000 sportspersons, vying for a total of 262 gold medals across 20 sports disciplines over the next fortnight with competitions being held in 18 venues across Guwahati and six other North Eastern cities from February 19-29, 2024.

The grand opening ceremony was also attended by Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Assam Sports and Youth Welfare minister Nandita Garlosa, along with a host of other dignitaries.

Guwahati is hosting a total of 16 disciplines during the Khelo India University Games 2023, which includes athletics, rugby, basketball, volleyball, swimming, badminton, hockey, fencing, kabaddi, women’s football, tennis, mallakhamb, judo, table tennis, Women’s boxing, and shooting. The rest of the Northeastern cities will play host to six events, namely: archery, men’s football men’s boxing, weightlifting, wrestling and yogasana.

The colourful opening ceremony also witnessed the performance of renowned singer and performer Angaraag Mahanta, popularly known as Papon, apart from a dance performance showcasing the rich tradition of the vibrant region which also highlighted the essence of unity, diversity and the spirit of sportsmanship.