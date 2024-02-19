Monday, February 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Kamal Nath won’t leave Congress: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

By: Agencies

Bengaluru, Feb 19:  Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday clarified that former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath will not leave the party and join BJP under any circumstances.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar stated, “I am telling you on record Kamal Nath will not go anywhere. There is also no question of other leaders joining BJP. There will be some times where this kind of confusion prevails. But, no one is leaving the party,” he explained.

If BJP is stronger, why are Congress leaders welcomed? BJP is weak. That is why they are looking out for Congress leadership, he charged.

Kamal Nath has not expressed his wish to join BJP anywhere and he is resting after the assembly elections. The false news is being spread that he will join the BJP party. Many more names are also taken, Shivakumar maintained.

He has pursued politics for 50 years and identified with Gandhi family. He has built the party. The BJP is trying to damage his reputation by creating this rumour, he stated.

IANS

