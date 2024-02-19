Monday, February 19, 2024
LS elections: AIADMK to release manifesto soon after reaching out to voters across TN

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, February 19: The AIADMK will soon be releasing its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after reaching out to different segments of voters .

A team of AIADMK leaders led by deputy leader in the legislature Assembly R.B. Udhayakumar and former minister Natham R.Viswanathan had toured the state from February 5 to 10 and met people from all sections.

The manifesto committee noted the response of the public and will soon be finalising its manifesto.

Udhayakumar told IANS that the people of the state of Tamil Nadu were totally dejected by the performance of the DMK government.

He said that the DMK had made 100 promises before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 520 promises before the 2021 Assembly elections. The promises were never fulfilled and the DMK government had betrayed the people.

The former minister also said that the DMK government was clueless on the MSME sector and had not done anything for the development of the sector. He added that if properly tapped,the sector would lead the development engine of Tamil Nadu.

The senior leader also said that they met people from all sections, including farmers, youths, students, women, entrepreneurs and industrialists.

He also said that the DMK MP‘s were ineffective in Parliament and added that even in the Cauvery issue they were not able to properly and effectively communicate for the state of Tamil Nadu. (IANS)

