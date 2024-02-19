Monday, February 19, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MLAs shifting base to BJP: TMC unaware

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 18: The opposition TMC said on Sunday that they are aware of any move by any sitting or former MLAs to join the BJP, but they insisted that they will be closely monitoring the events unfolding in the coming days.
TMC Parliamentary Party leader Mukul Sangma stated, “All leaders are responsible leaders. If somebody is taking such a decision, assuming whatever decision he is taking is considered right from his perspective, then you cannot stop anybody. But at the same time I am not aware as nobody has told me anything.”
“However, we will observe how the political dynamics impact this entire decision of all these leaders and how things transpire in the days ahead, and then we will respond appropriately,” he continued.
He stated unequivocally that he will not arrive at a decision based on assumptions and presumptions.
“Our job is to carry everybody together and make everyone think the same way if you are thinking the right thing,” stated the TMC leader.
“When I think something, I believe it to be right; if others think the same thing and pool their resources, that is their decision,” he added.
In keeping with the trend in many parts of the country, grapevines here are rife with speculation that certain Meghalaya politicians belonging to INDIA bloc may shift allegiance to BJP.
While there is no firm word from any quarter, it is speculated that MLAs from the TMC and the Congress are likely to join the saffron party after the ongoing Assembly session.
According to certain unsubstantiated media reports, four sitting MLAs belonging to the TMC and two Congress MLAs may shift base.

