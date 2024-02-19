National Nuggets

Akhilesh to join Rahul in Rae Bareli

Lucknow, Feb 18: Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav will join the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in Rae Bareli on Tuesday. Top sources said that the Congress and SP are likely to finalise their seat-sharing arrangement in the state within the next two days. The seat-sharing between the two parties has been stuck since January 27 when Akhilesh had announced 11 seats to the Congress which caught the party off-guard. There have been no further developments in seat-sharing since then. There was no acknowledgement from Congress about the 11 seats though both the parties constantly maintained that talks are going on. In the meantime, Akhilesh accepted Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge’s invitation to join the Nyay Yatra. SP National Secretary and Spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said: “Akhilesh will join the Nyay yatra for some distance with Rahul. He will join the yatra in Rae Bareli – most likely at Bachhrawan.” (IANS)

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh), Feb 18: An Armed Force (CAF) jawan was hacked to death by Naxalites at a village market in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bijapur district on Sunday, police said. The attack occurred around 9.30 am in a village under Kutru police station limits, where a CAF team was deployed for security at a market, a senior official said. “A small group of Naxalites attacked company commander Tijau Ram Bhuarya, who was leading the CAF team,” he said. The Naxalites hacked Bhuarya to death with an axe before fleeing the scene, he said. Bhuarya belonged to the 4th battalion of the CAF, he said. On being alerted about it, a police team rushed to the spot and launched a search in the area to trace the assailants, the official said. (PTI)

Kota(Rajasthan), Feb 18: A youth from Uttar Pradesh, preparing for medical entrance tests here in Kota, died during treatment, two days after he had to be rushed to the city’s MBS Hospital with high sugar level and blood pressure, officials said on Sunday. NEET aspirant Shivam Raghav (21) from Aligarh district in UP, had been preparing for the entrance test in Kota for the last three years and was living in a hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station in Kota. The student had high sugar levels and blood pressure for the last six months and was rushed to MBS Hospital on Friday after his condition deteriorated, Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station Rajaram said. Raghav’s condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital following which he was shifted to ICU, where he succumbed early Sunday morning, he added. The police handed over the body after post-mortem to his family members, who had arrived in Kota after his hospitalisation. Police lodged a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C. for investigation. According to family members of the deceased, Raghav had qualified in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) last year but failed to secure an admission into a government medical college. This is the second such death of a student in the last four days in Kota town. Earlier on Thursday, Parneet Raj Roy (18), a 12th-class student and Jamshedpur resident died in MBS Hospital after his health deteriorated in his PG room. (PTI)