Monday, February 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Police security given to Sandeshkhali victim who gave statement to Judicial Magistrate

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Kolkata, Feb 19: Policemen have been posted to guard the residence of a woman in Sandeshkhali whose confidential statement to a Judicial Magistrate in North 24 Parganas District led to the arrest of local Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra recently, on charges of rape and attempt to murder.

State police sources said security has been provided following complaints by the victim that she had been facing constant threats ever since she gave her confidential statement to a Judicial Magistrate against Hazra.

“I had been facing constant threats since the time I filed the complaint and Hazra was arrested. I was scared to go back home. But finally, security has been provided at my house and I am feeling slightly relieved,” the woman told a section of the media.

The Opposition parties are questioning the credibility of the police as the victim chose to directly approach the Judicial Magistrate to seek help and give her complaint, bypassing the local police.

The Opposition parties have also expressed apprehensions about her long-term security.

Meanwhile, the women of Sandeshkhali are relieved by the arrests of local Trinamool Congress leaders Uttam Sardar and Hazra.

Both are close confidants of the absconding ruling party leader Sheikh Shahjahan, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF sleuths on January 5.

However, the women told media persons that a real sense of relief and security would come only after Shahjahan’s arrest.

IANS

Previous article
Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul’s OBC barb on secretaries in govt
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul’s OBC barb on secretaries in govt

New Delhi, Feb 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday strongly countered Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of...
NATIONAL

Kamal Nath won’t leave Congress: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 19:  Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Monday clarified that former...
NATIONAL

With Rs 13,375 cr project launch, PM Modi set to give major boost to education sector

New Delhi, Feb 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to give a major impetus to the...
NATIONAL

3-day International Puppet Festival in Tripura from Feb 26

Agartala, Feb 19:  Tripura is gearing up to host its first-ever 'Tripura International Puppet Festival' starting from February...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul’s OBC barb on secretaries in govt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Kamal Nath won’t leave Congress: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 19:  Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State...

With Rs 13,375 cr project launch, PM Modi set to give major boost to education sector

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...
Load more

Popular news

Kiren Rijiju counters Rahul’s OBC barb on secretaries in govt

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 19: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on...

Kamal Nath won’t leave Congress: K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, Feb 19:  Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State...

With Rs 13,375 cr project launch, PM Modi set to give major boost to education sector

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge