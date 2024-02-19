Monday, February 19, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

President’s Rule only alternative: NCW chief on Sandeshkhali crisis

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 19:  President’s Rule is the only alternative considering the kind of atrocities, violence and sexual harassment that the women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District in West Bengal are facing, the Nation Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Monday.

“I spoke to the women there today. I have received 18 complaints, out of which two are rape complaints. The local women have no faith in the state police. So, in my opinion President’s Rule is the only alternative,” Sharma said while speaking to media persons after interacting with the victims at Sandeshkhali.

She also said that apart from the two complaints of rape, there were many complaints of molestation.

“The victims are being threatened so that they withdraw the complaints. The husband of one of the rape victims is staying away from their residence out of fear of being hounded by the accused. Even children are being threatened at gunpoint so that their parents withdraw the complaints filed by them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take moral responsibility and resign,” Sharma said.

On Monday, besides speaking to the victims, Sharma also went to the local police station and interacted with the policemen.

When the villagers tried to enter the police station they were stopped at the gate.

She is the second chief of a national commission who has advocated for President’s Rule in wake of the ongoing Sandeshkhali crisis.

Earlier, the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Arun Halder had recommended President’s Rule to President Murmu.

IANS

Previous article
India cricketer Shubman Gill named Punjab’s ‘State Icon’ to woo voters
Next article
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency

Shillong, February 19: The European Commission on Monday opened formal proceedings to assess whether TikTok may have breached...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sidharth Malhotra engages in mid-air fight with hijackers in ‘Yodha’ teaser

Shillong, February 19: The teaser of the upcoming Sidharth Malhotra-starrer film 'Yodha', which was unveiled on Monday, is...
NATIONAL

Police rescue 7 abducted coal mine labourers near Assam-Arunachal border

Guwahati, Feb 19:  At least seven out of 10 labourers who were allegedly kidnapped by militant groups United...
MEGHALAYA

Set up govt colleges to make higher education affordable to all: Rinnie V Lyngdoh

Shillong, Feb 19 : Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly Ronnie V Lyngdoh on the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency

Technology 0
Shillong, February 19: The European Commission on Monday opened...

Sidharth Malhotra engages in mid-air fight with hijackers in ‘Yodha’ teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 19: The teaser of the upcoming Sidharth...

Police rescue 7 abducted coal mine labourers near Assam-Arunachal border

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 19:  At least seven out of 10...
Load more

Popular news

EU opens formal probe against TikTok over safeguarding kids, ad transparency

Technology 0
Shillong, February 19: The European Commission on Monday opened...

Sidharth Malhotra engages in mid-air fight with hijackers in ‘Yodha’ teaser

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, February 19: The teaser of the upcoming Sidharth...

Police rescue 7 abducted coal mine labourers near Assam-Arunachal border

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Feb 19:  At least seven out of 10...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge