Tuesday, February 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Calcutta HC again permits Bengal LoP to enter Sandeshkhali

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Kolkata, Feb 20:  Decks were cleared for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in West Bengal Assembly to enter trouble-hit Sandeshkhali District on Tuesday afternoon, as the Calcutta High Court’s Division Bench of Chief Justice, TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya gave conditional approval to Suvendu Adhikari to enter the area.

After being stopped at Dhamakhali ferry jetty, a principal entry point to Sandeshkhali, the LoP kept waiting there even as his counsel in Kolkata approached the court yet again for permission to visit the area.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the court allowed the LoP and BJP legislator Shankar Ghosh to enter Sandeshkhali.

However, the Division Bench made it clear that no third person including the associates of the LoP would be allowed to enter the troubled zones.

The court also observed that it would be the responsibility of the police to ensure that there is no breach of law and order during the Adhikari and Ghosh’s visit.

Legal experts say that the order was true to the spirit of law where Section 144 only bars assembly of five or more people where prohibitory orders are enforced.

As per latest information police removed the barricade at Dhamakhali ferry jetty and Adhikari and Ghosh have started for Sandeshkhali through the waterways, accompanied by a huge police contingent.

Although on Monday, the Calcutta High Court’s single-judge Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda permitted the LoP to reach those points in Sandeshkhali where Section 144 had been withdrawn, the District Administration on Tuesday morning issued fresh prohibitory orders under Section 144 at 12 new places there, including the five ferry jetties which are entry points to the district, which is basically a conglomeration of islands.

IANS

Previous article
Is Sheikh Shahjahan under protection, asks Calcutta HC
Next article
No bidder interested till date to operate flights from Baljek Airport
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

No bidder interested till date to operate flights from Baljek Airport

  Shillong, Feb 20: The Baljek Airport located in the outskirts of Tura, the second largest town in Meghalaya...
NATIONAL

Is Sheikh Shahjahan under protection, asks Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Feb 20: A division bench of the Calcutta High Court, on Tuesday, expressed doubts on whether the...
MEGHALAYA

UNESCO bid to bolster audio archiving, promote CRS

  Shillong, Feb 20: UNESCO is making efforts to strengthen audio archiving and promotion of Community Radio Stations (CRS). UNESCO...
MEGHALAYA

Demand for MSP to help Meghalaya’s areca nut farmers

  Shillong, Feb 20: Betelnut growers or areca nut plantations in Meghalaya made a contribution of Rs 382.22 crores...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No bidder interested till date to operate flights from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 20: The Baljek Airport located in the...

Is Sheikh Shahjahan under protection, asks Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 20: A division bench of the Calcutta...

UNESCO bid to bolster audio archiving, promote CRS

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 20: UNESCO is making efforts to strengthen...
Load more

Popular news

No bidder interested till date to operate flights from Baljek Airport

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 20: The Baljek Airport located in the...

Is Sheikh Shahjahan under protection, asks Calcutta HC

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Feb 20: A division bench of the Calcutta...

UNESCO bid to bolster audio archiving, promote CRS

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Feb 20: UNESCO is making efforts to strengthen...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge