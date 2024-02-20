VPP draws attention to two pressing issues

SHILLONG, Feb 19: Increasing drug related incidents and lack of employment opportunities are far more serious than the problem of militancy and need more attention, the Opposition VPP told the House here on Monday.

Drawing the attention of the members to these two pressing issues during the general discussion on the Governor’s address, VPP chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit said the state cannot confine itself to peace derived from the absence of militancy or by mere maintenance of law and order situation.

Basaiawmoit, who is the VPP MLA from Nongkrem, said there is a sense of insecurity among the youths due to lack of economic opportunities.

He also pointed out the increase in number of suicide cases in the state, arguing that it is an indicative of the fact that people are dealing with mental health issues.

“The increase in drug-related incidents and lack of economic opportunities are more serious than the problem of militancy. In areas where drugs related cases are prevalent, you will see people are filled with trauma and fear psychosis. Theft cases are also increasing in those areas,” Basaiawmoit said.

If people are subjected to insecurity and fear, then the government cannot claim that the state is peaceful, Ardent said, while making a clarion call to ensure complete peace in the state.

Meanwhile, the VPP chief highlighted reports about most of the toll gates along the National Highway being run by the police.

On this, he said, “If the police, which are supposed to deal with extortion, is now involved in extortion, then where are we heading as a state.”

Protection of forests

Leader of Opposition Ronnie V Lyngdoh has asked the state government to act so as to protect forest areas and green cover threatened by climate change.

Lyngdoh also spoke about the need to conserve streams in the urban centres of the state.

He suggested that the state government can come up with a similar programme like the Centre’s Ganga Rejuvenation programme to revive streams like Umkhrah and Umshyrpi.

“It is a shame to see the present condition of these two streams. We will need to do something to rejuvenate these two streams which flow through the heart of the city,” he said.

Lyngdoh said that the government should take to preserve the streams in the different urban centres like Jowai, Nongstoin, Tura and so on.

The Leader of Opposition, however, wxpressed joy at the work on Shillong-Dawki project in Upper Shillong going on at a good pace.