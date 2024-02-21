Wednesday, February 21, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly have expressed concern over the uncertainty staring at the 270 families whose livelihood hangs in balance even as the State Government promises to take ‘the best decision’ as far as closure of MCCL plant at Sohra.

Replying to a query from Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit, Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the matter of closing down the plant is under examination.

As many as 278 are in service employees at the MCCL whose plant has remained shut since 2020.

Dhar made it clear that the Government would take a final decision on the MCCL plant within six months after due consultations with stakeholders.

“We will make sure all we will take the best decision for the people of the state and the Person,” Dhar said.

Earlier, Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngope inquired if Government was looking to offer VRS to the employees to which Dhar replied that modalities were being worked out.

Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh also asked Government to expedite the decision-taking on MCCL as employees are going through hardship.

Earlier, the Minister informed that part payment was given to employees based on the availability of funds.

Previous article
Healthcare became more accessible for North-East region in last 10 yrs: Union Minister
Next article
Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University (CWSSU) will take some more time before it opens...
MEGHALAYA

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh for...
News Alert

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's address, on the fourth day of the on-going Budget...
NATIONAL

Healthcare became more accessible for North-East region in last 10 yrs: Union Minister

New Delhi, Feb 21: Healthcare has become accessible and available for the entire North-East region in the last...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

Popular news

Williamson Sangma University to start first academic session in 2025-26

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The Captain Williamson Sangma State University...

Compensation for death due to conflict with wildlife raised to Rs 10 lakh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Feb 21: The government has raised the compensation...

Meghalaya’s Santosh Trophy players yet to received promised sports scholarship

News Alert 0
Shillong, Feb 21: During a debate on the governor's...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge