Meghalaya Opposition concerned over fate of employees of defunct MCCL

Shillong, Feb 21: The Opposition MLAs in Meghalaya Assembly have expressed concern over the uncertainty staring at the 270 families whose livelihood hangs in balance even as the State Government promises to take ‘the best decision’ as far as closure of MCCL plant at Sohra.

Replying to a query from Nongkrem MLA, Ardent Basaiawmoit, Commerce and Industry Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the matter of closing down the plant is under examination.

As many as 278 are in service employees at the MCCL whose plant has remained shut since 2020.

Dhar made it clear that the Government would take a final decision on the MCCL plant within six months after due consultations with stakeholders.

“We will make sure all we will take the best decision for the people of the state and the Person,” Dhar said.

Earlier, Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngope inquired if Government was looking to offer VRS to the employees to which Dhar replied that modalities were being worked out.

Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh also asked Government to expedite the decision-taking on MCCL as employees are going through hardship.

Earlier, the Minister informed that part payment was given to employees based on the availability of funds.