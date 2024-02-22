Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Always ready for talks with farmers: Anurag Thakur

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, Feb 22:  Union Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Centre was always ready for talks with the farmers.

Emphasising that the dialogue was the only way to address concerns, he said on Wednesday that farmers were the nation’s ‘Annadatas’.

“Earlier also we were ready for discussions, still we are ready and in the future also we will be ready. We don’t have any problem, they are our ‘Annadatas’…,” he said.

The Union minister said that despite the increase in the prices of fertilizers across the world, the Centre has prevented the rise in fertilizer and urea costs, and the government provided subsidies amounting to Rs 3 lakh crore.

He also said that the Centre worked continuously in the last three years and brought Nano Urea. The minister said, “I want to tell you that in the 10 years of UPA, Rs 5.50 lakh crore were spent on MSP for wheat, paddy, and oilseeds. The Modi government has allocated Rs 18 lakh 39 thousand crore, which is more than 3.50 times,” AnuragThakur said.

IANS

 

Previous article
Aaranyak experts train Assam forest staff on GPS for elephant estimation
Next article
LS polls: ECI seeks list of sensitive booths in Bengal
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that the Preferential Allotment Committee had approved the allotment of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed...
NATIONAL

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio and member of War Cabinet in the government, Benny...
Business

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established nearly three decades ago, recently announced its listing plans...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

Popular news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge