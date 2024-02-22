Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio and member of War Cabinet in the government, Benny Gantz has said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was prepared for a military operation in Rafah during the month of Ramadan if a hostage deal is not successful.

In a statement on Wednesday, Gantz said, “If there is no hostage deal, we will operate during Ramadan.”

The Minister, who was the former Chief of Armed staff, however, said that there were signs of a hostage deal coming through.

Gantz said, “There are attempts these days to promote a new framework (for a deal) and there are initial signs that indicate the possibility of moving forward.”

He also added that the Israel government would not miss any opportunity to bring the hostages home and added that the IDF was indeed preparing for a military operation in Rafah, which will commence only after the Palestinian civilians are evacuated from the region.

Gantz also said that such an evacuation was necessary for the IDF to move against the Hamas forces in that area.

The US President’s top advisor to the Middle East, Brett McGurk, was in the region to hold talks in Egypt and Israel as part of a push to close a deal that could see a pause in the fighting by the start of the month-long Ramadan holiday.

A top delegation of Hamas led by its political head, Ismail Haniyeh, is in Cairo for mediatory talks for a ceasefire during the Holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to commence on March 10.

IANS

Previous article
Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India
Next article
Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that the Preferential Allotment Committee had approved the allotment of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed...
Business

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established nearly three decades ago, recently announced its listing plans...
NATIONAL

Space industry welcomes new FDI norms, expects $25 bn fresh investment in 10 years

Chennai, Feb 22: India’s decision to revise its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms for the space sector is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established...
Load more

Popular news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge