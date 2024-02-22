Thursday, February 22, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Imran wants IMF aid to Pakistan stalled over ‘rigged’ elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
Rawalpindi, Feb 22:  Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan will write to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), demanding to stop its support for Pakistan due to the “rigged elections”, party leader Ali Zafar said on Thursday, media reports said.

“Imran Khan will issue a letter to the IMF today. The charter of IMF, EU, and other organisations stipulates that they can function or provide loan to a country only if there’s good governance,” Zafar told journalists after meeting Khan at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, Geo News reported

Zafar claimed that the “most important section” of their charter is that a country should be democratic.

“If there’s no democracy, neither can these institutions function in such countries, nor should they,” he said, Geo News reported.

“The basic pillar of democracy is free and fair elections. However, the entire world saw how the nation’s mandate was stolen. Let’s leave pre-poll rigging aside, in post-poll rigging, victory was snatched from PTI’s winning candidates,” Zafar said.

This isn’t the first time that the opposition PTI will try to affect the IMF deal, as in 2022, its ex-leader Shaukat Tarin had told PTI’s then Finance Mministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab that they should “tell the IMF that the commitment made to them cannot be fulfilled” and to cite the recent devastation caused by floods in the country as the reason behind it.

Pakistan secured a short-term $3 billion programme from the IMF last year, which helped the country avert a sovereign debt default. It will run out next month and securing a new and much bigger one is widely seen as the priority for the new administration.

With the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and their allies striking a deal to form a coalition government, the PTI and some other political parties have altogether rejected the elections and announced country-wide protests, Geo News reported.

IANS

Previous article
Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody
Next article
Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division has busted an international online job fraud racket with...
Technology

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Thursday announced the development of...
NATIONAL

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 22:  A Delhi court on Thursday extended judicial custody of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister...
NATIONAL

Rahul Gandhi Vs Annie Raja: Friends in Delhi, foes in Wayanad LS polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 22: The CPI in Kerala has almost finalised its list of candidates for the general elections...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division...

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Technology 0
Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of...

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  A Delhi court on Thursday...
Load more

Popular news

Punjab Police bust online job fraud racket, nab four from Assam

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Feb 22:  The Punjab Police's Cyber Crime Division...

IIT Jodhpur’s 1st ‘Make in India’ breath sensor to detect alcohol, asthma

Technology 0
Shillong, February 22: Researchers at the Indian Institute of...

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  A Delhi court on Thursday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge