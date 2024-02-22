Thursday, February 22, 2024
News Alert

PM Modi to launch world’s largest co-operative sector grain storage plan to empower small farmers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, February 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation of multiple initiatives to strengthen the country’s Cooperative Sector on February 24 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital which will be a major step in empowering small farmers, the PMO said on Thursday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the pilot project of ‘World’s Largest Grain Storage Plan in Cooperative Sector’, which is being done in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of 11 states, the PMO statement noted.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure as part of the scheme. The initiative aims to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the foodgrain supply chain, fortifying food security and fostering economic development in the country with a collaborative effort supported by NABARD and spearheaded by the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC).

The initiative is being implemented through the convergence of various existing schemes like the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Agriculture Marketing Infrastructure (AMI), etc. to enable PACS participating in the project to avail subsidies and interest subvention benefits for undertaking infrastructure development.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the project for computerization in 18,000 PACS across the country, aligning with the government’s vision of “Sahakar se Samridhi” aimed at rejuvenating the cooperative sector and empowering small and marginal farmers, the PMO statement said.

The monumental project has been approved with a financial outlay of more than Rs 2,500 crore. This initiative involves transitioning all functional PACS onto a unified Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) based national software, ensuring seamless integration and connectivity. By linking these PACS with NABARD through State Cooperative Banks and District Central Cooperative Banks, the project aims to enhance the operation efficiency and governance of PACS, thus benefiting crores of small and marginal farmers.

NABARD has developed the National Level Common Software for this project, tailored to meet the diverse needs of PACS across the country.

Onboarding of 18,000 PACS on ERP software has been completed, marking a significant milestone in the project’s implementation. (IANS)

Previous article
SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr
spot_img

Related articles

Business

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that the Preferential Allotment Committee had approved the allotment of...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is a firm believer of Lord Shiva and has directed...
NATIONAL

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio and member of War Cabinet in the government, Benny...
Business

Hyundai India proposed IPO could open floodgates for many more MNCs to list in India

New Delhi, Feb 22: Hyundai India, which was established nearly three decades ago, recently announced its listing plans...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

Popular news

SpiceJet’s Board approves allotment of 4.01 cr shares to two investors, raises additional Rs 316 cr

Business 0
New Delhi, Feb 22:  SpiceJet on Thursday said that...

Ajay Devgn admits having supernatural experiences during outdoor shoots

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Feb 22:  Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn, who is...

IDF to attack Rafah during Ramadan if hostage deal not reached: Benny Gantz

NATIONAL 0
Tel Aviv, Feb 22:  The Israel Minister without portfolio...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge