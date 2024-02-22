Thursday, February 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Week-long Science prog from Feb 26

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 21: As part of the celebration of National Science Day 2024, the State Council of Science Technology and Environment, Meghalaya, along with Shillong Science Centre are jointly organising a week long Science programme from February 26 to March 3.
During the week, an open to all Run for Science (Marathon) competition will be organised on February 26. There will be spot registration at 5:45 am. The Run will commence from Polo Parking Lot via Golf Links-Mawroh-Sanker-Shillong Science Centre.
Other activities to follow during the week are exposure visits, night sky observation, workshops and seed ball plantation across the State. A two day main event will be held on the 28th and 29th February, 2024 at State Convention Centre, Shillong where around 400 participants will take part.
During the two day programme many activities will be held including exhibition by scientific organisations and grassroots innovators, popular talk by eminent personalities, hands on science experiments, et al.

