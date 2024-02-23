Meghalaya MLAs call for mounted vigil by BSF to secure border area residents

Shillong, Feb 23: The efficiency of Border Security Force (BSF) in providing security to the border residents along the Indo Bangla border came under the scanner in Meghalaya Legislative Assembly which discussed the recent murder of one person by Bangladeshi intruders inside Indian territory in East Jaintia Hills recently.

Moving a call attention motion, Sutnga Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla while giving an account of the recent brutal incident at Lumsoki village along the border said that incident raises serious concern and a sense of fear grips the border residents.

Wondering what the BSF is doing in the border, Shylla said that such negligence towards the border population by BSF cannot be accepted.

Lamenting that the BSF is not being able to provide security to the border populace, she added that similar incidents of threats by Bangladeshi intruders is becoming frequent even as she urged Government to take up the matter with the BSF.

Responding to the concerns, Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, Home, Prestone Tynsong said that a case has been registered by Lumshnong Police Station.

He admitted that such incidents have occurred due to porous border and absence of fencing while adding that diplomatic efforts are also required to resolve issues along the international border.

Informing that the East Jaintia Hills SP has taken up the matter with the BSF and details of the flag meeting is awaited, he said that 13 police stations and 19 anti-infiltration units have been set up along the areas of Indo Bangla border.

According to Tynsong, police is also conducting joint patrolling and operations with BSF even as he added that a coordination committee has been constituted comprising BSF, local leaders etc., to ensure peace along the border.