Opposition voices concern over harassment of nun in Assam

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 22: The Opposition in Meghalaya has expressed serious concern over the harassment of a nun in Assam and has asked the government to ensure peace and unity among different communities.

Moving a zero-hour notice in the Assembly on Thursday, the Trinamool Congress’s Nongthymmai MLA, Charles Pyngrope said Sister Rosemary, a nun serving in South Garo Hills was harassed in Assam’s Goalpara while travelling from Dudhnoi on February 17.

She boarded a bus at 11 am from Dudhnoi and soon after she paid the fare, the bus conductor and some of the passengers began to make derogatory remarks about her, her religious habit, and her faith.

They stopped the bus at an isolated place after some time and Sister Rosemary was forced to alight. The incident caused serious mental agony and harassment to her both as a woman and a religious person, Pyngrope said.

The incident, which went viral on social media platforms, caused tremendous consternation in local circles with the people seeking an investigation into the matter as well as action against the perpetrators.

Stating that such harassment is uncalled for and unheard, Pyngrope asked the Meghalaya government to immediately take up the matter with its Assam counterpart. Opposition leader Ronnie V Lyngdoh also submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on the matter through the Speaker, Thomas A Sangma.

However, Thomas Sangma said the memorandum cannot be submitted to the chief minister through the Speaker and it should not become a precedent in the House.

Replying to the concerns, the chief minister said he has already taken up the matter with his Assam counterpart who has assured action.

As the nun is still in shock, the officials are unable to get all the details of the incident such as the bus number. “The only information we have is the date, time, and location, but we don’t have the bus number,” the CM said.

Minister, MDC raise concerns

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma and Tura MDC Bernard Marak have expressed concern over the harassment meted out to the nun in Goalpara.

In a letter to the CM, Rakkam Sangma sought serious action against all those involved in the incident.

“According to what we know, the nun from SGH was made to alight from a bus at a desolate location and asked to take another bus. The conductor, bus driver, and several occupants of the bus made derogatory and inappropriate comments at her and against her faith. This inhuman behaviour has caused her mental agony and trauma and she had to seek guidance after the incident,” the minister said in his letter.

Rakkam Sangma stated he was saddened by what happened in Assam, a sister state, and condemned the incident. He is also the local MLA of the area from where the nun belongs.

“This is highly condemnable and should not be allowed to happen in our country, especially against women, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. Those behind it need to be made accountable for what they have done,” the minister said.

Marak, also the state BJP vice president, stated he was appalled at what happened to the nun in Assam and asked why such narratives only take place ahead of elections.

He said such incidents tend to create communal tensions and have no space in a democratic country like India.

“This incident has caused everyone concern. The guilty should be booked under appropriate sections so that none in the future would think of repeating such an act,” Marak said.