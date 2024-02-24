Saturday, February 24, 2024
BSF’s efficiency questioned

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 23: The efficiency of BSF in providing security to the border residents along the Indo-Bangla border came under the scanner of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly as the house discussed the recent murder of one person by Bangladeshi intruders inside the Indian Territory in East Jaintia Hills recently.
Moving a call attention motion, Sutnga Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla while giving an account of the recent brutal incident at Lumsoki village along the border, said that the incident has raised serious concern and a sense of fear prevails among the border residents.
‘Such negligence towards the border population by the BSF cannot be accepted’.
Lamenting that the BSF cannot provide full security to the border populace, Shylla added that similar incidents of threats by Bangladeshi intruders are becoming frequent and she urged the government to take up the matter with the BSF.
Replying to the concerns, Deputy Chief Minister, in charge, Home, Prestone Tynsong said that a case has been registered by Lumshnong Police Station.
He admitted that such incidents have occurred due to porous boundaries and the absence of fencing while adding that diplomatic efforts are also required to resolve issues at the border.
Informing that the East Jaintia Hills SP has taken up the matter with the BSF and details of the flag meeting are awaited he said that 13 police stations and 19 anti-infiltration units have been set up along the areas of the Indo-Bangla border. According to Tynsong, the police are also conducting joint patrolling and operations with the BSF even as he added that a coordination committee has been constituted comprising the BSF, local leaders, and others to ensure peace along the border.

