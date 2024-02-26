Meghalaya Cabinet gives nod to Draft Power Policy

Shillong, Feb 26: The state cabinet on Monday gave its nod to the new Draft Power Policy 2024.

Power Minister, Abu Taher Mondal, said, “Some new addition is there into the power sector and they are the pumped storage facilities, and the previous policy didn’t have it. So we have added it in this new policy.”

The policy is also proposing the establishment of a State Power Trading Company to execute power purchase agreements, undertake short-term purchases on behalf of the State Distribution Utility, (MePDCL) and manage power from renewable sources, all this with an aim to take back Meghalaya to being a power surplus state, in the next five years.