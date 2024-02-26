Monday, February 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP refutes report of MLA being sidelined

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 25: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Sunday clarified that the party has not “abandoned” its North Shillong MLA, Adelbert Nongrum.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh stated that on the day Nongrum’s resolution on amendment of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act was defeated in the Assembly, party chief Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit had left the House early because of some health concerns.
“Given the highly limited and tight schedule of the Assembly because of its short duration planned by the ruling party, the party MLAs did not make statements on the Lokayukta Amendment Bill. Therefore, to state that the party MLAs abandoned Nongrum in the Assembly is not only wrong but also unethical.”
He made it clear that any attempt to mislead the public and to destabilise the VPP through claims of a rift would meet with utter failure.
On Thursday, Nongrum failed to garner the support of the House, and curiously from his party colleagues, while moving a resolution seeking amendment of the Meghalaya Lokayukta Act to strengthen the institution and make it more effective in the fight against corruption.

