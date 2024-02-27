Tuesday, February 27, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Bengal Guv writes to Mamata govt, seeks Sheikh Shahjahan’s immediate arrest

By: Agencies

Date:

Kolkata, Feb 27: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has written a letter to the state government seeking immediate arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconding Trinamool Congress leader from Sandeshkhali and accused mastermind of the attack on ED and CAPF personnel.

In the letter, according to a government official aware of its contents, the Governor has also sought an explanation from the state government in case the arrest is not done within the next 72 hours.

The official further said that the email communiqué on this count was forwarded to the state secretary on Monday night and it came to the notice of the state government officials on Tuesday morning.

In the letter, the official said, the Governor has also directed the state government to initiate an investigation on the reported event of a child snatched from her mother’s arms and flung casually by a group of miscreants in Sandeshkhali recently, a matter, which even the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken note of.

The Governor’s letter is extremely significant considering that Calcutta High Court Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam, on Monday, made it clear that there is no stay order on the arrest of absconding Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan and hence there is no restriction on the state police to arrest him.

Immediately, after that observation of the Chief Justice, the Governor hinted at exercising his constitutional authority if the state government failed to take prompt action in addressing the grievances of the local women in Sandeshkhali who have alleged sexual harassment by the local Trinamool Congress workers.

“If the state government fails to act as per constitutional norms, the Governor will exercise his constitutional power,” Bose said while addressing a programme at Bandel in Hooghly district on Monday.

IANS

