Wednesday, February 28, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Base laid for Sawsymper PHC in EKH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The foundation stone for upgrade of Sawsymper sub-centre to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) was laid by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh at a programme on the premises of the health sub-centre on Tuesday.
Others who were present at the base laying ceremony include Mawsynram MLA Ollan Singh Suin, DHS (MI) Dr R Lyngdoh, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) of East Khasi Hills, Dr SA Lyngdoh, and others.
Lyngdoh, in her address, said the government is committed to ensuring better health services for the people of the region and the PHC is a testimony to the efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to the people both in urban and rural areas.
She further urged the headmen of all the villages to work hand in hand with the department, while also appreciating the local MLA, who persistently took up the matter with her.
The minister assured the people that the government will provide all support relating to manpower, equipment and accommodation for doctors and staff.

Previous article
A leading Audiologist of Meghalaya receives the ‘Rising Star Award’
Next article
Tura MDC slams bid to urbanise A’kinglands
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Awareness on roof column foundation

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: Taking onus of guiding and assisting customers with right usage of cement in...
MEGHALAYA

JNC inspects Mini Secretariat work in Jowai

From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Feb 27: The Jaintia National Council (JNC) Western Zone, on Tuesday, inspected the construction of...
MEGHALAYA

Opp demands central probe into ‘smuggling’ of betel nuts

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition TMC on Tuesday demanded of the state government to rope in...
MEGHALAYA

STARING DOWN THE BARREL…

“Time to rebuild; one legal file at a time”: Charred remnants of the Shillong Bar Association office in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Awareness on roof column foundation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: Taking onus of guiding...

JNC inspects Mini Secretariat work in Jowai

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Feb 27: The Jaintia National Council...

Opp demands central probe into ‘smuggling’ of betel nuts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition TMC on...
Load more

Popular news

Awareness on roof column foundation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: Taking onus of guiding...

JNC inspects Mini Secretariat work in Jowai

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent JOWAI, Feb 27: The Jaintia National Council...

Opp demands central probe into ‘smuggling’ of betel nuts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Feb 27: The Opposition TMC on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge