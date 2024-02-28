Base laid for Sawsymper PHC in EKH

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Feb 27: The foundation stone for upgrade of Sawsymper sub-centre to a Primary Health Centre (PHC) was laid by Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh at a programme on the premises of the health sub-centre on Tuesday.

Others who were present at the base laying ceremony include Mawsynram MLA Ollan Singh Suin, DHS (MI) Dr R Lyngdoh, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) of East Khasi Hills, Dr SA Lyngdoh, and others.

Lyngdoh, in her address, said the government is committed to ensuring better health services for the people of the region and the PHC is a testimony to the efforts to make quality healthcare accessible to the people both in urban and rural areas.

She further urged the headmen of all the villages to work hand in hand with the department, while also appreciating the local MLA, who persistently took up the matter with her.

The minister assured the people that the government will provide all support relating to manpower, equipment and accommodation for doctors and staff.