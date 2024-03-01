Friday, March 1, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
New Delhi, March 1: Some students were injured in a clash between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, said police on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups, reportedly after disagreements over the appointment of election committee members at the School of Languages. The altercation grew uncontrollable and led to the clash.

Police have received three medico-legal case reports of students, Anwesha Rai, Shaurya and Madhurima, regarding the injuries from Safdarjung hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena, said, “PCR calls were received at around 1:15 a.m. regarding a scuffle between students at GBM in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this regard and the allegations are being verified.”

A video circulating on social media platform X depicts a person hitting others with a stick, while another video shows someone hurling a bicycle at them.

Other videos from the scene purportedly display individuals being attacked by a group, despite efforts by university security personnel to intervene and stop them.

Meanwhile, ABVP in a statement said that a disturbing incident unfolded within the premises of JNU, involving a group of individuals led by the self-proclaimed JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, along with Danish Ali and Swati Singh, among others.

“The group launched a vicious attack on students affiliated with the Bachelors and Masters programs at the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. The assailants, reportedly associated with Ghosh and her cohorts, unleashed a wave of violence against the students, demonstrating an appalling disregard for human safety and dignity. Shockingly, even physically handicapped students were not spared from the brutality inflicted upon them,” it said.

“The assault on students of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies represents a grave violation of the principles of education, tolerance, and human decency. As the JNU community grapples with the aftermath of this reprehensible act, it is imperative that justice be served and measures be implemented to safeguard the welfare of all members within the academic fraternity,” it added.

IANS

Previous article
India elections: Google partners with news publishers, fact-checkers to curb deepfakes
Next article
About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday said that it has signed five major capital...
NATIONAL

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who had gone as support staff to work with the...
NATIONAL

India elections: Google partners with news publishers, fact-checkers to curb deepfakes

New Delhi, March 1:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Google on Friday announced to support ‘Shakti, India...
NATIONAL

AIIMS-Bhopal to provide free cervical cancer vax for girls aged 9 to 14

Bhopal, Feb 29: In an initiative aimed at combating cervical cancer, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who...

India elections: Google partners with news publishers, fact-checkers to curb deepfakes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha...
Load more

Popular news

Defence Ministry inks MoUs worth Rs 39,125cr to procure military equipment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1: Ministry of Defence (MoD) on...

About 20-odd Indians stuck in Russia, efforts on for their early release: MEA

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Feb 29: At least 20 Indians, who...

India elections: Google partners with news publishers, fact-checkers to curb deepfakes

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, March 1:  Ahead of the Lok Sabha...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge