Friday, March 1, 2024
News Alert

Students clash at JNU as ABVP, Left-backed groups disagree on poll committees

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, March 1: Some students were injured in a clash between two groups in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here, said police on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups, reportedly after disagreements over the appointment of election committee members at the School of Languages. The altercation grew uncontrollable and led to the clash.

Police have received three medico-legal case reports of students, Anwesha Rai, Shaurya and Madhurima, regarding the injuries from Safdarjung hospital.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohit Meena, said, “PCR calls were received at around 1:15 a.m. regarding a scuffle between students at GBM in JNU. Multiple complaints have been received in this regard and the allegations are being verified.”

A video circulating on social media platform X depicts a person hitting others with a stick, while another video shows someone hurling a bicycle at them.

Other videos from the scene purportedly display individuals being attacked by a group, despite efforts by university security personnel to intervene and stop them.

Meanwhile, ABVP in a statement said that a disturbing incident unfolded within the premises of JNU, involving a group of individuals led by the self-proclaimed JNUSU president, Aishe Ghosh, along with Danish Ali and Swati Singh, among others.

“The group launched a vicious attack on students affiliated with the Bachelors and Masters programs at the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies. The assailants, reportedly associated with Ghosh and her cohorts, unleashed a wave of violence against the students, demonstrating an appalling disregard for human safety and dignity. Shockingly, even physically handicapped students were not spared from the brutality inflicted upon them,” it said.

“The assault on students of the School of Language, Literature and Cultural Studies represents a grave violation of the principles of education, tolerance, and human decency. As the JNU community grapples with the aftermath of this reprehensible act, it is imperative that justice be served and measures be implemented to safeguard the welfare of all members within the academic fraternity,” it added. (IANS)

Previous article
Apple’s shift from EVs to AI draws diverse reactions among influencers
Next article
Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has incurred losses of at least $19.6 billion to the...
News Alert

CM Yogi to launch projects worth Rs 25 crore for secondary education in UP

Shillong, March 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch projects worth Rs 25 crore in the...
News Alert

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is caught in a bind. His strategy on OBCs, Dalits...
Environment

Weather update Jammu and Kashmir: Snowfall in higher reaches, rain lashes plains

Shillong, March 1: Snowfall started in the higher reaches of J&K while rain lashed the plains on Friday. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has...

CM Yogi to launch projects worth Rs 25 crore for secondary education in UP

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is...
Load more

Popular news

War causes $19.6 bn in losses to Ukraine’s culture, tourism: PM

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, March 1: Ukraine's ongoing war with Russia has...

CM Yogi to launch projects worth Rs 25 crore for secondary education in UP

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...

Akhilesh faces flak from upper castes, PDA camps

News Alert 0
Shillong, March 1: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge