After abolishing Matric Examinations, What next?

Editor,

Yesterday professor Jacob Shylla shared valuable information on CUET. What I gathered from his generous explanation has drawn me to this – that a premonition of educational disaster is hovering dangerously over our children’s future. Our well-fortified bunkers of reservation policy will have to stand the acid tests of NEP. Our colleges and universities will no longer be safe havens. That’s the time when only the fittest survive educationally. At this rate, where will our pampered students fit in? I don’t use the word “learners.” Where are our heroes (we don’t choose heroines here though they are many) to show the way?

Last month’s meeting with class 11 students from a school in Bangalore must have awakened us to the reality knocking at our doors. Their inquisitive nature, acumen, knowledge beyond classrooms were overwhelmingly educative . Where are we heading? Here, our student haven’t even got the first taste of learning, motivation for independent learning, knowing our capabilities; application of prior knowledge; reading et al, especially in rural schools.

Taking a cue from the present trends, our education will only become worse with the abolition of exams. Surely this is laissez-faire attitude! Who will even waste an ounce of energy to memorize those archaic notes? Well, that’s the time for school admins and teachers to scratch their heads; but will they? Do we have the knack and the honesty to relearn and unlearn, and redesign the learning programmes, assessment scales and so on? These are not the duties of the government; its duty is only to see that schools paid by it have to perform and conform to the demand of the times. The admins have to carry the responsibility of setting learning objectives at various levels (level of questions to be set, learning environment etc). The best thing the department can do is sending its experts to guide and assess the respective schools, and reduce the number of redundant nuances on teachers and the schools. We can’t afford to reduce our IAS officers to mere writers of letters to remind teachers about the attendance in the portal like TIMS and other non-essentials for we have many things more important than these. The choice left is only to evolve, adapt, improvise, or be doomed! Only time will tell.

Yours etc.,

Iasaid Khongjee

St John Bosco Boys’ Hr Secondary School

Sohra,

Via email

In solidarity with Tibet

Editor

I am writing to express my anguish and strong solidarity with the people of Tibet, especially those protesting (peacefully), the “planned construction of Gangtuo Hydro Power Project,” on the Drichu river in the Derge region — as reported by Yangchen Dolkar in a letter to TST (Mar 1, 2024). Regarding PRC’s brutal assaults on Tibetan activists, as Yangchen Dolkar says, poignantly, “This is completely against and sheer violation of basic human rights and disregard to the Tibetan way of living, cultural heritage and Tibet’s environment on the part of Chinese authorities.” PRC’s authoritarian methods confirm my hunch — that communists can be as materialistic as capitalists — but with greater authoritarianism. PRC’s actions in Tibet bode ill for the world, as they give us a glimpse of how China might act once it becomes the next superpower. Once China rules, we might miss freedom-loving America — despite its imperfections. Yes, America has been known to support dictators. But by the American government — not by its freedom-loving, generous people.

It is obvious that the structured democracy is waning from the face of History. I always thought this is because the great Spirit of History washes away all errant ideologies, to make room for Truth. It was my hope that democracy is being washed away to make room for a better and truer democracy. But PRC’s actions in Tibet seem to point to the onset of a dark authoritarianism that can only spur protests and revolutions. For the human spirit needs freedom as essentially as the human body needs oxygen. All sentient beings need freedom — not just humans — which is why animals suffer so much under conditions of factory farming. Often spurred by crude materialistic ambitions, dictatorial regimes crush this spirit of freedom, bulldozing alternative worldviews and quieter priorities — like the sustenance of an ancient culture like Tibet, and its intangible treasures.

So I offer my fervent solidarity to the worldwide protests against PRC’s current actions in Tibet. Let us not forget PRC’s brutalities against the unarmed Tibetan people, when it first invaded Tibet in 1950, using revanchist arguments similar to Putin’s with respect to Ukraine. Small wonder that Xi Jinping and Putin are such good “friends.” Yes, I use quotation marks because friendship is inherently virtuous. Two crooked dictators like Xi Jinping and Putin cannot be friends. Unworthy of friendship, they share (at best) a deal — not a friendship! I hope the world will, one day, find an island on which to place all violent dictators — so they can leave the rest of us at peace. To Xi Jinping and Putin, we may add Assad, and many others!

Technically speaking, India may still be a democracy. But I can well imagine similar things happening in India — especially to those who are poor, downtrodden, and at the mercy of the rich.

Yours etc.,

Deepa Majumdar,

Via email

Need for Outcome Budget in Meghalaya

Editor,

The editorial, “Railroading the Opposition” (ST 29 Feb 2024) made interesting reading. From the narration of the editor, it appears that most if not all of the Members of the Legislative Assemblies past and present in Meghalaya are ignorant about the ‘Outcome Budget’ otherwise, they would have raised the issue in the House especially during the budget session. Having been instrumental in preparing the Outcome Budget for the North Eastern Council since 2005-06 till superannuation in 2014, one must share that this concept was first introduced by the then Finance Minister, P. Chidambaram. This approach aimed to transition from mere “Outlays” to result oriented “Outputs” and “Outcomes” in developmental schemes. Since then, both the Union government and 11 States across India have been publishing Outcome Budget Statements (OBS) to align with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

The Outcome Budget in India serves the purpose of shifting the focus from mere financial allocations (Outlays) to measurable results (Output and Outcomes) in developmental schemes. By emphasising outcomes, it aims to ensure that public funds are effectively utilized to achieve specific goals and improve the quality of services provided to citizens. This approach encourages transparency, accountability, and better governance by linking budgetary allocations to actual performance and impact. It is strange that out of 28 States and 8 Union Territories in the country only Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan currently bring out Outcome Budget Statements (OBS). These states actively publish Outcome Budgets to track the progress of developmental schemes and ensure effective utilisation of public funds.

The Outcome Budget in India is published annually by the Government of India. It is typically released towards the end of February each year. This budgeting technique focuses on measurable results and outcomes rather than just financial allocations, ensuring effective utilization of public funds and transparency in governance. It is time for the Government of Meghalaya to publish an Outcome Budget as the traditional budget focuses only on financial allocations while the former emphasises achieving tangible results and improving governance effectiveness.

Yours etc.,

VK Lyngdoh,

Via email