Contention between 2 Himas over 58 villages

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, March 1: The KHADC has been asked to appoint a traditional head who will manage the affairs of 58 villages under Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur.

These 58 villagers were earlier under Hima Sohiong Lyngdoship but their administration was handed over to Hima Jirang in 2015.

The KHADC’s Deputy Chief Executive Member, Pynshngain N. Syiem on Friday held a meeting with the representative of Hima Sohiong Lyngdohship and the leaders of the villages under Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur.

He told reporters after the meeting that the village leaders wanted their traditional head who would look after the affairs and administration of Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur.

“But we are yet to take any decision on the matter. We are going to have another round of meetings,” Syiem said.

He said the administration of these 58 villages was handed over without the knowledge of Dorbar Hima Sohiong Lyngdohship, whose representative said the reins of these villages should be handed back.

The CEM said they would like the Syiem of Hima Jirang along with the elders and traditional heads of Hima Nongwah-Nongtamur and Hima Sohiong Lyngdohship to be present in the next meeting to arrive at an acceptable solution.

Meanwhile, the acting Lyngdoh of Hima Sohiong, Pedeon L. Thabah said they have all the relevant records to show that the villages in question fall under Hima Nongwah-Nongtamur.

“We have been demanding that the administration of the 58 villages should be given back to us since 2019,” he said.

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the people of Hima Sohiong had asked the KHADC to return the villages from Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur.

JAC chairman, Purningstar Shabong said Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur, which used to be a part of Hima Sohiong, was furtively handed over by the Lyngdoh of Hima Sohiong, Bashemphang Thabah to the Syiem of Jirang, Hamberley Wahlang on April 17, 2015.

He also said the handover of Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur to Hima Jirang was approved by the executive committee of the KHADC on August 6, 2015, without following proper procedure, including consent of the people of Hima Sohiong.

According to Shabong, the “secret” handover of Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur to Hima Jirang will further complicate matters in solving the boundary dispute with Assam since all the land documents of Hima Nongwah-Mawtamur lie with Hima Sohiong.