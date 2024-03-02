Saturday, March 2, 2024
SPORTS

‘Hardik’s case different from Ishan Kishan, Iyer’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

New Delhi, March 1: Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has backed the BCCI after it handed Hardik Pandya a Grade A category Annual contract despite not featuring in international cricket since the ODI World Cup 2023 while denying the same to Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer for not playing domestic cricket.
Hardik suffered an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup 2023 in the match against Bangladesh in Pune in October and the all-rounder has been out of action ever since. Fans on social media also pointed out Pandya’s unavailability from domestic cricket regularly.
However, Chopra defended the BCCI’s decision and reckoned that Hardik cannot be punished for not playing first-class cricket, given he has not been contesting for a spot in India’s Test squad.
“Hardik Pandya’s case is very simple. Why would you punish him if he has not made a mistake? He is not playing red-ball cricket. That ambition or aspiration does not exist anymore. He has not said that as such, but the truth is that he is not available at all for any Test series,” Chopra said on his YouTube Channel.
“So if you are not at all auditioning for Tests, no one will ask you to play first-class cricket. Why would you play four-day games when you don’t have that much strength in your body to bowl so many overs and have injury problems? So why should he play – fair play,” Chopra added.
Chopra also emphasised the unavailability of Hardik’s unavailability from domestic and international cricket and explained that the all-round player never missed a game like Kishan and Iyer, therefore Hardik’s situation cannot be compared to Kishan and Iyer’s.
“Let’s try to understand the chronology slightly. It will just clear up your mind why a different rule has been kept for him and why it is wrong to include him with Ishan and Shreyas. He got injured during the World Cup, that was October-November,” Chopra explained.
“The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy was over in October-November. He was playing in the World Cup for India at that time. The last match that Baroda played in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was on 5th December. He was not fit and available. He wasn’t practicing anywhere but was recovering from his injury in the NCA,” he added.
Hardik returned to competitive cricket at the DY Patil T20 Cup leading the Reliance 1 team. He picked 2 for 22 against Bharat Petroleum. (IANS)

Previous article
Winless Meghalaya end Santosh Trophy campaign with 3rd draw
Next article
Australia 13/2 as Kiwis strikes back late on Day 2 of 1st Test
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Kapil backs BCCI over central contracts issue

New Delhi, March 1: “A few players will suffer, but let it be,” said legendary former India captain...
SPORTS

Australia 13/2 as Kiwis strikes back late on Day 2 of 1st Test

Wellinton, March 1: The almost comical run out of Kane Williamson for a second-ball duck was one of...
SPORTS

Winless Meghalaya end Santosh Trophy campaign with 3rd draw

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 1: Meghalaya finished their stint in the 77th National Football Championship for the Santosh...
SPORTS

Meghalaya lad to attend mountaineering course

By Our Reporter Shillong, March 1: Ricky Rani, a resident of Lad Mawphlang, has been nominated by the Meghalaya...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kapil backs BCCI over central contracts issue

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, March 1: “A few players will suffer,...

Australia 13/2 as Kiwis strikes back late on Day 2 of 1st Test

SPORTS 0
Wellinton, March 1: The almost comical run out of...

Winless Meghalaya end Santosh Trophy campaign with 3rd draw

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 1: Meghalaya finished their stint...
Load more

Popular news

Kapil backs BCCI over central contracts issue

SPORTS 0
New Delhi, March 1: “A few players will suffer,...

Australia 13/2 as Kiwis strikes back late on Day 2 of 1st Test

SPORTS 0
Wellinton, March 1: The almost comical run out of...

Winless Meghalaya end Santosh Trophy campaign with 3rd draw

SPORTS 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, March 1: Meghalaya finished their stint...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge